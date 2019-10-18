These jaw-dropping makeup ideas will instantly elevate your Halloween costume

With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to start thinking of makeup looks to pair with your chic costume. Whether you’re going for a spooky yet sultry look or want to recreate your icon’s signature style like Selena Quintanilla, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, you’ll find awe-inspiring designs and details to enhance your Halloween makeup this year. From painting artwork looks to glamorous ideas, keep scrolling for the best Halloween makeup inspo.
Carmen Miranda
Channel the Brazilian actress and singer this Halloween with this fruit-inspired makeup and headband.