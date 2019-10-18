View 9 pics | Health and Beauty

These jaw-dropping makeup ideas will instantly elevate your Halloween costume

These jaw-dropping makeup ideas will instantly elevate your Halloween costume
These jaw-dropping makeup ideas will instantly elevate your Halloween costume

Carmen Miranda
Carmen Miranda

With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to start thinking of makeup looks to pair with your chic costume. Whether you’re going for a spooky yet sultry look or want to recreate your icon’s signature style like Selena Quintanilla, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, you’ll find awe-inspiring designs and details to enhance your Halloween makeup this year. From painting artwork looks to glamorous ideas, keep scrolling for the best Halloween makeup inspo.

 

Carmen Miranda

Channel the Brazilian actress and singer this Halloween with this fruit-inspired makeup and headband.

Frida Kahlo
Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo

Turn into your favorite Mexican artist this year and embrace her authentic yet beautiful striking unibrow.

The Joker
The Joker

The Joker

Looking for a challenge? Recreate this DC Comics supervillain’s famous look this Hallow-eve.

Lion King makeup
Lion King makeup

Lion King

The release of the live-action film The Lion King inspired everyone to relive and recreate the iconic animated movie. 

Skeleton
Selekton

Skeleton

Take notes on the Mexican-American beauty guru’s edgy and cool approach to this half-skeleton makeup look.

Selena Q
Selena Q

Selena Quintanilla

Sing along to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom this October as you dress up with beauty tips from this iconic Selena-inspired style.

Ursula
Ursula

Ursula 

Don't be a poor unfortunate soul this year! Instead, channel Disney's most infamous underwater villain — Ursula.

Maleficent
Maleficent

Maleficent

Sculpt those cheekbones and plump those lips! You’ll be Angelina Jolie’s look-alike within minutes.

Golden Mariposa
Yellow Butterfly

Golden Mariposa 

This glamorous butterfly is a perfect go-to for those who want to keep it cute and simple this Halloween season.

