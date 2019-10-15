Sephora’s Beauty Director dishes on top hair and skincare goodies you’ll need this season

Whether you’re a beauty junkie or minimalist shopper, chances are you own Sephora’s reward pin-stripe card. There’s just something magical about walking into the makeup mecca and getting expert tips from the cast. Whenever you’re in need of some extra beauty help during a visit, you can always count on the brand to guide you to the right products. We caught up with the French company’s Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell at SEPHORiA this year and she dished on her latest beauty obsessions. If you haven’t heard of SEPHORiA, it’s an innovate beauty playground for all skincare lovers, inspiring makeup artists, and, most importantly, everyday beauty girls. Keep reading to find out which products you’ll want to add to your basket during your next Sephora visit.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
I have habitually dry hair that’s curly and kinky, so it requires a lot of moisture. I swear by deep conditioning every week no matter how busy I am and Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, $36 is a go-to for me. You can boost the hydrating effects by adding heat, by using your blow dryer and diffuser on medium, or by using a shower cap. As you’re going from Summer to Fall, it's very important to protect your hair from the colder temperatures so you’re ready when Winter comes around.