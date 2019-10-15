View 4 pics | Health and Beauty

Sephora's Beauty Director dishes on top hair and skincare goodies you'll need this season

Sephora’s Beauty Director dishes on top hair and skincare goodies you’ll need this season
Sephora’s Beauty Director dishes on top hair and skincare goodies you’ll need this season

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Whether you’re a beauty junkie or minimalist shopper, chances are you own Sephora’s reward pin-stripe card. There’s just something magical about walking into the makeup mecca and getting expert tips from the cast. Whenever you’re in need of some extra beauty help during a visit, you can always count on the brand to guide you to the right products. We caught up with the French company’s Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell at SEPHORiA this year and she dished on her latest beauty obsessions. If you haven’t heard of SEPHORiA, it’s an innovate beauty playground for all skincare lovers, inspiring makeup artists, and, most importantly, everyday beauty girls. Keep reading to find out which products you’ll want to add to your basket during your next Sephora visit.

 

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

I have habitually dry hair that’s curly and kinky, so it requires a lot of moisture. I swear by deep conditioning every week no matter how busy I am and Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, $36 is a go-to for me. You can boost the hydrating effects by adding heat, by using your blow dryer and diffuser on medium, or by using a shower cap. As you’re going from Summer to Fall, it's very important to protect your hair from the colder temperatures so you’re ready when Winter comes around.

Bumble and Bumble Blow Dry Accelerator
Bumble and Bumble Blow Dry Accelerator

Bumble and Bumble Blow Dry Accelerator

My wash and go’s can take a really long time to air dry and as the weather gets cooler they take even longer. I recently discovered Bumble and Bumble’s Bb Glow Blow Dry Accelerator, $38. I spray it in my hair before diffusing to really speed up my styling and drying time. A lot of similar products tend to be really drying on the hair, but this Glow Blow Dry Accelerator has honey added to it, so I find it super moisturizing. My favorite thing about this product is the added UV and heat protection. My hair always looks healthy and glowing after I use it.

The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum
The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

If you really love your moisturizer but you feel like it needs a boost of hydration as the seasons change, adding a serum like The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $7.99,  to your skincare routine might be the way to go. Don’t be fooled by the term acid —hyaluronic acid naturally occurs in your skin and helps to lock in moisture. This serum is lightweight, so you can use it no matter your skin type and it mixes well into most complexion products.

Supergoop Sun Defying Sunscreen Body Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Supergoop Sun Defying Sunscreen Body Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Supergoop Sun Defying Sunscreen Body Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50

I never leave my house without putting sunscreen on, even when the weather starts to drop. Many people forget this step when Fall comes around, but it is just as important. I love Supergoop’s SPF products because they really take the chore out of wearing sunscreen. Their Sun-Defying Sunscreen Body Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $34, is amazing to use all year round, but in the Fall when your skin becomes dryer, it’s a great added moisturizer and provides essential SPF protection. Gleamy body oils are all the rage right now so go ahead and add a bit of highlighter to any exposed skin for a sun-safe version of the trend.

