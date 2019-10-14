‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes reveals her on-set beauty products

View 3 pics | Health and Beauty

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and her character Veronica Lodge have a lot more in common than viewers may realize. The biggest similarity is that the 25-year-old Brazilian actress plays a Latina on the CW teen drama show. Over the past two years, it’s clear most of us have fallen in love with her high society queen-bee role on the popular TV series. Recently, the brunette beauty dished that she and the River Vixen share the same beauty routine on and off the set. Keep scrolling to find out which beauty goodies are on Camilia’s and Veronica Lodge’s must-have list.

 

MORE: Camila Mendes talks representing the Latinx community with her role on ‘Riverdale’

 

Odor-free all day long

To stay fresh throughout takes, the Riverdale star uses the new Secret Invisible Solid deodorant with Essential Oils, $12.  During an interview with Popsugar, Camila spoke on how clean and prepared this daily essential makes her feel. "We don't really appreciate how helpful it can be in terms of making us feel confident," she said. "It's one of those things I put on once in the morning, and I'm good to go."

Brows on fleek

One of Camila’s striking features is her perfectly sculpted eyebrows. To maintain it’s shape and fullness, the 25-year-old star carries Tweezerman Brow Shaping Scissors and Brush, $11 everywhere she goes. The Latina admits though her brows are nice and thick, they sometimes need a little taming. This duo set is a staple item in every beauty junkie’s makeup bag. If you don’t already own this handy pair, add to cart!

Skin perfector

To achieve a no makeup, makeup look the Brazilian beauty applies Flesh Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation, $18 as a concealer. According to actress,  patting the medium coverage product under perfectly covers dark circles and leaves your skin blemish-free.

