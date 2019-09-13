Take your french manicure to the next level with these colorful designs

© iStock Colorful French manicure When it comes to style, nails have always been the center of attention. © @nailsbymarysoul Neon yellow nails One way to renewed French manicure designs has the 80s written all over it and a neon feel. © @kaddyfromtheweet French manicure by Kaddy from the weet You can find models, tutorials, suggestions, and tricks to show off this new version of the French manicure, adapted to your style, in the specialists' social media. © @manicura371 French manicure in pastels This season's color palette offers a huge variety of possibilities that you can combine the way you prefer. © iStock French manicure with purple glitter Jazz up your next mani with this bold look. Give yourself the chance to be glamorous from day to night. © ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin. Más sobre: manicure View Galleries