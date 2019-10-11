View 6 pics | Health and Beauty

Classic and current beauty icons that'll make you proud to be Latina

Classic and current beauty icons that'll make you proud to be Latina
Classic and current beauty icons that'll make you proud to be Latina

When one thinks of Latina beauty icons -- Celia Cruz, Selena Quintanilla, Carmen Miranda and more leading ladies in Hollywood come to mind. It’s no secret the names previously listed broke barriers within the entertainment industry during a time when many did not understand Latina beauty. Today, these icons are still celebrated for their signature and classic looks. A-listers like Dominican star, Cardi B, are paying homage to legendary celebrities by recreating their style with a modern-day twist. Keep scrolling ahead for past and present iconic Latina beauty look. 

Celia Cruz - Amara La Negra

Bold! Vibrant! Powerful! Those are the words that come to mind when you think of the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz’s beauty looks. The Cuban singer celebrated her Latindad through her colorful wigs and playful eyeshadows. Today, Dominican cross-over singer Amara La Negra is taking notes from tia Celia. Like the late salsa singer, the former Love & Hip-Hop star is constantly breaking beauty barriers with each red carpet moment.

Carmen Miranda - Cardi B

 

Carmen Miranda was the first Latina to bring tropical beauty to life. During her days as a samba singer and dancer, the Portuguese-born star’s fruit-inspired headwraps quickly became the talk of the town. Now, artists like Cardi B are taking the actress’ style to the next level. Whether it’s on the red carpet or in a music video, we’re sure Kulture’s momma is a fan of the late Miranda.

Selena Quintanilla - Becky G

 

The late Queen of Techno Cumbia singer continues to be a legendary icon within the Latinx community in many ways. Known for being a breakout Tejana singer, Selena Quintanilla was a real trendsetter. The Bidi Bom Bom Bom singer was known for rocking a classic red lip and perfectly sculpted cheekbones. Fast forward to a few decades later, Becky G is paying homage to her fellow hermana Mexicana. It’s safe to say, the Sin Pijama artist enrolled in a Selena makeup masterclass and we want in on her beauty tips.

Rita Moreno - Roselyn Sanchez

 

After starring in the 1960’s West Side Story film, Rita Moreno’s alluring features blew Hollywood away. The Puerto Rican actress-singer was known for her voluminous locks and sharp eyeliner. Today, fellow Boricua celebrity Roselyn Sanchez is following her beauty steps. The Rush Hour 2 star’s flowing mane is always shining and her makeup is in top shape just like the EGOT recipient. 

Raquel Welch - Eva Mendes

 

Before there was the JLo glow, there was Raquel Welch. The Bolivian star’s '70s glam was truly and still is unmatched. Today, Cuban actress Eva Mendes is taking a page out of Welch's beauty book. From their sharp liner to their teased hair, these two Latinas are making us swoon over their look. 

María Félix - Penelope Cruz

 

The Mexican actress and singer, María Félix was one of the fiercest Latinas in cinema. Known for her beautifully shaped brows, the Doña Bárbara actress continues to be a parallel within the Latindad culture. Today, Spanish star Penelope Cruz is transforming into a brow queen. It could be said with certainty that the Loving Pablo actress is on her way to be a legendary Latina herself.

