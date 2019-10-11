Classic and current beauty icons that'll make you proud to be Latina

When one thinks of Latina beauty icons -- Celia Cruz, Selena Quintanilla, Carmen Miranda and more leading ladies in Hollywood come to mind. It’s no secret the names previously listed broke barriers within the entertainment industry during a time when many did not understand Latina beauty. Today, these icons are still celebrated for their signature and classic looks. A-listers like Dominican star, Cardi B, are paying homage to legendary celebrities by recreating their style with a modern-day twist. Keep scrolling ahead for past and present iconic Latina beauty look.
MORE: Beauty Influencer Amanda Diaz shares her top 2 must-have makeup products
Celia Cruz - Amara La Negra
Bold! Vibrant! Powerful! Those are the words that come to mind when you think of the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz’s beauty looks. The Cuban singer celebrated her Latindad through her colorful wigs and playful eyeshadows. Today, Dominican cross-over singer Amara La Negra is taking notes from tia Celia. Like the late salsa singer, the former Love & Hip-Hop star is constantly breaking beauty barriers with each red carpet moment.