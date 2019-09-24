View 12 pics | Health and Beauty
Leer en Español

12 Nude Lipsticks That Go Perfectly With Every Skin Tones

12 Nude Lipsticks That Go Perfectly With Every Skin Tones
12 Nude Lipsticks That Go Perfectly With Every Skin Tones

Dior Couture Color Rouge Dior Lipstick in Devilish Nude
© Amazon

Dior Couture Color Rouge Dior Lipstick in Devilish Nude

Peach, pink, caramel, or brown... all these are neutral tones can be combined within your daily makeup. Searching for the perfect nude can be hard but the timeless trend can be easy with our help. Sport this trend and embrace a classic hue that'll you can stand out.

Discover which nude shade we selected that best suits your skin tone and adds that naturally sensual touch to your lips.

 

Pink pigments

If you're light-skin, pink nude lipsticks are for you, like the Dior Couture Color Rouge Dior Lipstick in Devilish Nude$31.45, perfect to add life and light to your face.

Milani Color Statement Matte Lipstick in Matte Naked
© Amazon

Milani Color Statement Matte Lipstick in Matte Naked

The ideal nude

Another option that suits women with a lighter complexion is the Milani Color Statement Matte Lipstick in Matte Naked, $4.97. This matte lipstick provides a truly natural look, with a delicate coverage of a peach shade.

Sephora Collection Lipstories in Love Love
© Sephora

Sephora Collection Lipstories in Love Love

Sublime coverage

For skins with yellow undertones, caramel hues such as the Sephora Collection Lipstories in Love Love, $8.00. This hue provides optimal coverage from the first application, and you'll have sublime lips in no time!

SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in Loyalist de Maybelline
© Maybelline

SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in Loyalist de Maybelline

Liquid matte

If you're light to medium complexion, you will also enjoy a liquid lipstick in the nude. Try the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in Loyalist, $7.99, which provides an impeccable and long-lasting matte finish for up to 16 hours.

 

Too Faced Natural Nudes Lipstick in Skinny Dippin
© Amazon

Too Faced Natural Nudes Lipstick in Skinny Dippin

Creamy naturalness

If you are looking for a lipstick that really blends with a medium complexion color, Too Faced has Natural Nudes Lipstick in Skinny Dippin', $22 creamy nude has a lovely payout.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Pillow Talk
© Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Warm nude

Your medium skin tone will brighten up with the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Pillow Talk, $34.00. Get ready to achieve a hot blush pink tone with this beauty buy.

M.A.C. Nude Lipstick in Velvet Teddy
© MAC

M.A.C. Nude Lipstick in Velvet Teddy

Fresh lipstick

Those with olive skin will look gorgeous with a warm peach or soft coral nude lipstick, such as M.A.C. Nude Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, $18.55.

Tarte Color Splash Lipstick Sea Collection in Colada
© Amazon

Tarte Color Splash Lipstick Sea Collection in Colada

Ideal duration

The Tarte Color Splash Lipstick Sea Collection in Colada, $21 is an excellent lipstick for those with olive to tan complexion. It's long-lasting and creamy texture will have feeling like an IT girl.

Lime Crime Velvetine Lipstick in Cindy
© prettylittlething.com

Lime Crime Velvetine Lipstick in Cindy

Warm brown

If you've got melanin in your skin, nudes are still for you. Try a warm brown color like Lime Crime Velvetine Lipstick in Cindy, $20. It'll give you a natural touch you are looking for. Its texture is soft and velvety.

Lipstick Queen Saint Sheer Lipstick in Natural
© Noon.com

Lipstick Queen Saint Sheer Lipstick in Natural

Semi-transparent balm

This tone is ideal for those with on the deep to deeper skin tone chart. The Queen Saint Sheer Lipstick in Natural, $16.73 has a creamy and semi-transparent finish, devised as a balm for your lips.

Flesh Fleshy Lips Lipstick in Slick
© Flesh

Flesh Fleshy Lips Lipstick in Slick

Chocolaty nude

Chocolaty nude hues are perfect for darker skins, such as Flesh Fleshy Lips Lipstick in Slick, $18, which will prevent a flat look in your lips.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss in Ginger Snap
© Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss in Ginger Snap

Inspired by the 90s

NYX Professional Makeup created Butter Gloss in Ginger Snap, $5 will give your lips a 90s-inspired look. It's a warm brown tone that is ideal for very dark-skinned women who want to wear very natural makeup.

With all these options, there is no excuse for not wearing a flattering nude tone that brings light and that subtle color that characterizes these beauty looks. Are you ready to try them out?

 

