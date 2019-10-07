View 9 pics | Health and Beauty

We're blushing! Pink hair is one of fall's trendiest hair colors to try

We’re blushing! Pink hair is one of fall's trendiest hair colors to try
We’re blushing! Pink hair is one of fall's trendiest hair colors to try

Colombian model Anggie Bryan perfects her complexion with this foundation
Colombian model Anggie Bryan perfects her complexion with this foundation
Demi Lovato pink hair
© ddlovato

Demi Lovato pink hair

Now more than ever, A-listers are redefining beauty standards in a major way. Our favorite celebrities are going pink and we can't stop drooling over their fabulous transformations. From Salma Hayek to Joan Small, these beauties are giving us some major hair envy. Keep scrolling and get ready to be inspired by every rosy hue ahead!

MORE: These Latina celebrities prove that fall is officially the season of the bob

Demi Lovato

 

One of our favorite traits about the Confident singer is how fearless she is when it comes to beauty. Recently, the 27-year-old dyed her hair tips hot pink.

Joan Smalls pink hair
© joansmalls

Joan Smalls pink hair

Joan Smalls

 

The Puerto Rican supermodel broke the internet when she posted her ombre-pink locks. Talk about a knockout!

Khloe Kardashian pink hair
© khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian pink hair

Khloe Kardashian

 

Lemonade anyone? The Good American businesswoman went flamingo pink and simply killed it.

Kylie Jenner pink hair
© kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner pink hair

Kylie Jenner

 

Stormi’s mom loves to switch her look, and our beauty cameras are always on the lookout to capture her next big hair change. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton was behind the Kylie Cosmetics founder's watermelon mane.

Lady Gaga pink hair
© ladygaga

Lady Gaga pink hair

Lady Gaga

 

It’s been quite an eventful year for the A Star Is Born singer-actress, and she’s proving its just the beginning with this platinum pink look. Her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras’ magical hands were behind this epic hairstyle.

Nicole Richie pink hair
© Getty Images

Nicole Richie pink hair

Nicole Richie

 

The House of Harlow founder is always on-trend. Whether she’s hitting NYFW or living the simple life with her family, we’re can’t stop gushing over her bubblegum pink hair.

Salma Hayek pink hair
© salmahayek

Salma Hayek pink hair

Salma Hayek

 

When the Frida star rocked a pink-taffy hair at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, she proved there’s no age limit to having fun with your locks. Cheers to being 53-year-old and fabulous!

Sharika pink hair
© shakira

Sharika pink hair

Sharika 

 

The Colombian singer turned heads when she appeared with a ballerina pink wig in the Chantaje track with Maluma. Dear Sharika, bring back the wig!

Taylor Swift pink hair
© taylorswift

Taylor Swift pink hair

Taylor Swift

 

If you’re on the edge about going completely pink, take a page out of the Shake It Off star’s feather pink pony. It’s a chic yet subtle look that’ll have you being the IT girl for life.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

