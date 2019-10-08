10 best new makeup launches to get your hands on this October

Major newness alert! If you want the latest and best new makeup launches of the moment, you've come to the right place. This October, we swatched, applied, and, most importantly, tested eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, and many more. Luckily, we did the beauty homework for you so you know exactly what is worth breaking the bank for. From a brow styler for your Frida-esque brows to a winter-approved lip mask, there's something for everyone this fall.
Laura Mercier Parisian Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
Let’s be honest, a classic nude eye look is timeless. This fall, pair your autumn style with these everyday matte hues and glistening foiled shimmers.
Laura Mercier Parisian Nudes Eye Shadow Palette, $55, lauramercier.com