10 best new makeup launches to get your hands on this October

10 best new makeup launches to get your hands on this October
10 best new makeup launches to get your hands on this October

laura mercier parisian nudes eye shadow palette

Major newness alert! If you want the latest and best new makeup launches of the moment, you've come to the right place. This October, we swatched, applied, and, most importantly, tested eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, and many more. Luckily, we did the beauty homework for you so you know exactly what is worth breaking the bank for. From a brow styler for your Frida-esque brows to a winter-approved lip mask, there's something for everyone this fall.

 

Laura Mercier Parisian Nudes Eye Shadow Palette

 

Let’s be honest, a classic nude eye look is timeless. This fall, pair your autumn style with these everyday matte hues and glistening foiled shimmers. 

 

Laura Mercier Parisian Nudes Eye Shadow Palette, $55, lauramercier.com

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Styler

 

Who doesn’t love a good multitasking product? Known for their brow expertise, Benefit’s newest beauty buy consists of a loose filling powder on one end and a wax pencil on the other. Say hello to natural, thicker, and well-sculpted eyebrows.

 

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Styler, $34, sephora.com

Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow

 

Confession! We’re extending our summer glows with this beauty buy. This liquid highlighter revives one’s complexion instantly with a natural boost of radiance.

 

Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow, $38, sephora.com

Farsali Unicorn Antioxidant Lip Mask

 

Infused with antioxidants and vitamin E, this lip treatment is a fall must-have. Once applied, your lips will feel pillow-soft and supple.

 

Farsali Unicorn Antioxidant Lip Mask, $20, sephora.com

HOURGLASS Ambient Lighting Blush Palette

 

These marble-inspired blushes are simply a makeup lovers dream. The set of 4 shades can be used individually or combined for a customized, multi-dimensional feel. These beautifully crystal-like blushes are perfect for creating a fresh and glowing look. 

 

HOURGLASS Ambient Lighting Blush Palette, $58, sephora.com

Marc Jacobs See-Quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow

 

Sparkle this month with a glitter-packed eyeshadow you didn’t know you needed in your life. Add this bold pigment to your lids for a head-turning effect. You'll want to grab this shade soon as it's part of a four limited-edition shades.

 

Marc Jacobs See-Quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow in StarDust, $28, sephora.com

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray Peach Edition

 

If you’re a fan of Too Faced’s peach collection, you’ll be excited to learn the brand is taking it one step further with this latest launch. The rose-colored 3-in-1 bottle is packed with peach and coconut water that'll keep your makeup in place and oil at bay. Here’s to brighter days ahead! 

 

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray Peach Edition, $32, toofaced.com

Urban-Decay-Honey-eye-shadow-palette

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette

 

Known for their smokey eye Naked palette, the edgy brand created dazzling hues of golds, browns, and nudes set for a queen. The 12-pan palette offers a mixture of glamorous shades for all your #girlboss moments, which range from matte offerings to super shimmery delights. 

 

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, $49, sephora.com

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick X Ashley Longshore Full Collection Kit

Ashley Longshore partnered with Maybelline to create a limited-edition collection that highlights the contemporary artist’s colorful and bold aesthetic. The collectible includes six of the brand's most famous SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick — including some nudes, reds, and plums. Be sure to add this fashion-approved lippie to your collection. 

 

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick X Ashley Longshore Full Collection Kit, $48, maybelline.com

