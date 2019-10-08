View 7 pics | Health and Beauty

Give your curls some major TLC for Fall with these expert hair tips

...
Give your curls some major TLC for Fall with these expert hair tips
You're reading

Give your curls some major TLC for Fall with these expert hair tips

1/7
Eva Longoria gives a lesson in her toned arms in latest gym video
Next

Eva Longoria gives a lesson in her toned arms in latest gym video
Oribe The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo
© Oribe

Oribe The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo

Fall is fast approaching which means change is near. It’s time to take a moment and adjust your natural hair routine to maintain its bounce, shine and, most importantly, hydration. Keeping your mane luscious and conditioned is key for this season as your hair will be prone to dryness due to the temperature changes. Luckily, Oribe Brand Ambassador Stacey Ciceron created a guide to help you achieve a flawless and flourishing curly finish. From trimming advice to scalp treatments, the celebrity stylist dishes on her fall-approved hair tips and techniques.

MORE: Top beauty products every natural and curly hair beauty should own

Clarify Your Locks

Reset your hair with a clarifying shampoo. After a summer of exposing your hair to chlorine, saltwater, sweat and probably tons of gels or mousse, you’ll want to remove whatever deposits are still on the hair. Oribe The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo ($44) will remove dirt, oil, and buildup from the hair and scalp without stripping your strands of essential moisture.

Oribe Moisture Control Deep Treatment Masque
© Oribe

Oribe Moisture Control Deep Treatment Masque

Deep Condition

Replenish moisture and strengthen the hair with a deep conditioning treatment. For best results, apply the conditioner to the hair and sit under a steamer or hooded dryer to allow the product to fully penetrate the hair. Oribe Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Masque ($44) is rich in oils and butters to give curls extra moisture and strengthen at the cuticle.

iStock curly hair woman
© iStock

iStock curly hair woman

Snip, Snip!

Trim your ends. After exposure to UV rays, heat, excess summer styling and everyday way and tear, your ends are probably shot! Get a fresh cut for the fall.

iStock woman headwrap
© iStock

iStock woman headwrap

Wrap it!

Protect your hair before going to bed. Use a silk or satin scarf at night to retain moisture and protect your curls.

iStock curl weave
© iStock

iStock curl weave

Break Time

Remove protective styles. It’s time to remove your summer hair extensions, braids, wigs, and ponytails. Give your hair a break for a few days.

Serene Scalp Exfoliating scrub
© Oribe

Serene Scalp Exfoliating scrub

Scalp Service

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Give your scalp a spa treatment by exfoliating with the new Oribe Serene Scalp Exfoliating Scrub ($52). It removes dirt, oil, and buildup to help purify the pores. Say hello to a clean and healthy foundation!

Straight Away Smoothing Blowout-Cream
© Oribe

Straight Away Smoothing Blowout-Cream

Blow-out?

Use a thermal protectant for blowouts. With the weather cooler and less humid, naturalistas may opt for a blowout for a sleek look. Make sure to protect the hair with thermal protectants before using heating tools like a blow dryer, flat iron or curling iron. Oribe Straight Away Smoothing Blowout Crème ($44) provides 450-degree heat protection while cutting down on blow-dry time.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries