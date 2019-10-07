View 14 pics | Health and Beauty

Support Breast Cancer Awareness this month with these beauty buys

...
Support Breast Cancer Awareness this month with these beauty buys
You're reading

Support Breast Cancer Awareness this month with these beauty buys

1/14
Inside Princess Caroline's Glam Casino Night with Princess Stephanie's kids
Next

Inside Princess Caroline's Glam Casino Night with Princess Stephanie's kids
AVEDA Hand Relief™ Moisturizing Creme with Cherry Almond Aroma
© Aveda

AVEDA Hand Relief™ Moisturizing Creme with Cherry Almond Aroma

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and now more than ever beauty brands are using their platforms to create change and combat the disease. This month you may see many wearing ribbons, donating wigs and painting their nails an array of pinks. According to the American Cancer Association, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Latina women living in the U.S., as it is for all women in America. The prestigious organization also noted the disease tends to affect Latina women at a younger age and is more aggressive than in many other populations. Show your support this year by practicing self-care with these beauty buys while giving back to all affected by breast cancer. Keep scrolling to see the best products in skin, makeup, and more that are taking a stand against the illness.

 

AVEDA Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme with Cherry Almond Aroma

Pamper yourself with this cherry almond hand cream and donate to BCA at the same time. Infused with andiroba oil and other plant hydrators, its ingredients help nourish and moisturize your palms. 

AVEDA Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme with Cherry Almond Arom $26.50, aveda.com

La Mer Treatment Lotion moisturizer
© La Mer

La Mer Treatment Lotion moisturizer

La Mer Treatment Lotion

In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Jennifer Lopez’s go-to skincare brand is contributing 20% from the purchase price of this limited-edition product to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from 9/1/19 to 6/30/20. This fast-absorbing elixir delivers an instant rush of hydration to visibly soften and nourish skin. Talk about a luxurious experience! 

La Mer The Treatment Lotion, $110, cremedelamer.com

AERIN
© AERIN

AERIN

Aerin Rose Lip Conditioner & Amber Musk Rollerball Set

Keeping the cause going, the Estée Lauder brand has created a limited-edition lip and rollerball set. This special duo helps hydrate the lips and when needed,  brings a sense of calm with its rose and musky warm scents. 

AERIN Rose Lip Conditioner & Amber Musk Rollerball Set, $50, neimanmarcus.com

Beautyblender
© Beautyblender

Beautyblender

Beautyblender, Bubblegum Pink

This year the Latina founder, Rea Ann Silva of the famous cosmetic line continued her partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, to raise awareness with this exclusive pink sponge. Keep your flawless foundation with this makeup staple. 

Bubblegum Pink Beautyblender, $20, ulta.com

Becca Hydra-Mist Set Refresh Powder
© BECCA Cosmetics

Becca Hydra-Mist Set Refresh Powder

Becca Hydra-Mist Set Refresh Powder

The glow-ready brand’s best-selling, weightless setting powder is supporting Breast Cancer Research and Awareness. Keep your makeup looking fresh throughout the day with this buy. 

Becca Cosmetics Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder Breast Cancer Awareness, $39, beccacosmetics.com

Bobbi Brown Proud to be pink lip color duo
© Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Proud to be pink lip color duo

Bobbi Brown Proud to be pink lip color duo

Bobbi Brown continues its support to The Breast Cancer Campaign with a portion of the proceeds from sales of this collection benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

BOBBI BROWN Proud to Be Pink Lip Color Duo, $45, bobbibrown.com

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
© Elemis

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Get your hands on highly praised anti-aging cream’s limited edition jumbo pink ombré pot that comes wrapped up in a luxe leather case. The best part? Elemis has pledged to donate $25,000 to Breast Cancer care research. 

ELEMIS Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Supersize Elemis, $199, elemis.com

Origin's Blooming Sheer Lip Balm
© Orgins

Origin's Blooming Sheer Lip Balm

Origin's Blooming Sheer Lip Balm

This limited edition pink ribbon-approved set features the brand's Blooming Lipstick in the Dusky Rose shade and comes in a cotton cosmetic bag. Origins vows to donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation. 

Origins Breast Cancer Awareness Limited Edition Blooming Bold Lipstick Set, $20, orgins.com

DARPHIN Serum
© DARPHIN

DARPHIN Serum

DARPHIN Serum

This ultra calming serum fights against pollution, free radicals and irritation. The best part -- 20% of the purchase price will go to the Breast Cancer Campaign. 

Darphin INTRAL Redness Relief Soothing Serum, $90, darphin.com

Glamglow Bubble sheet BCA Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask
© GlamGlow

Glamglow Bubble sheet BCA Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask

Glamglow Bubble sheet BCA Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask

Throughout October, the loved skincare brand, GLAMGLOW® will donate 20% of the purchase price of each GLOWLACE™ with a maximum donation of $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Keep your skin glowing with this energizing sheet mask that is infused  with caffeine and green tea.    

GLAMGLOW Limited-Edition GLOW LACE Radiance-Boosting Hydration Sheet Mask, $10, sephora.com

Ralph Lauren Romance fragrances
© Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Romance fragrances

Ralph Lauren Romance fragrances

Throughout the month of October, Ralph Lauren fragrances will donate 100% of profits from every bottle of Romance, Beyond Romance, Romance Rosé, Tender Romance or Midnight Romance to the Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Fund. 

Tender Romance, $76, ralphlauren.com

Avon Blush of Hope Radiant Blush
© Avon

Avon Blush of Hope Radiant Blush

Avon Blush of Hope Radiant Blush

Be a part of beauty that changes lives this October. Join Avon’s cause by purchasing its limited-edition blush in Golden Rose. Take home the exclusive packaging which was designed to push forth BCA. 

Avon Blush of Hope Radiant Blush, $11, avon.com

ARCONA Triad Pads
© ARCONA

ARCONA Triad Pads

ARCONA Triad Pads

In October, 25% of every purchase of these cranberry toner-infused pads goes to Cancer and Careers. Packed antimicrobial cranberry, phytonutrients and essential fatty acids, this buy helps to protect and clarify your skin.

Arcona Triad Pads, $38, shop.nordstrom.com

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion Breast Cancer Awareness
© Clinique

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion Breast Cancer Awareness

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion Breast Cancer Awareness

Once a year, the highly favored brand creates a limited-edition bottle in support of breast cancer survivors with their famous moisturizer. Known for restoring the skin’s hydration and glow, the Estée Lauder owned company donates $10.00 from the purchase price of Great Skin, Great Cause. 

Limited Edition Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ 200ml with Keychain, $39, clinique.com

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries