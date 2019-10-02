View 7 pics | Health and Beauty

These Latina celebrities prove that fall is officially the season of the bob

...
These Latina celebrities prove that fall is officially the season of the bob
You're reading

These Latina celebrities prove that fall is officially the season of the bob

1/7
Latinas reign on and off the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week
Next

Latinas reign on and off the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez bob haircut
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez bob haircut

Snip, snip, snip! The bob hairstyle is one of the most timeless cuts celebrities can’t seem to get enough of this Fall. A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Barbie Ferreira, among many others, are switching their long locks for this chic and shorter look. There are a variety of ways to sport the iconic 'do, which is why we’ve rounded up the best looks to inspire you at your next salon visit. Scroll through to see how your favorite Latina stars rocked the bob and perhaps you'll go for the big chop yourself!

MORE: Take your strands to the next level with these award-winning hair care products

 

Jennifer Lopez

Hair guru Christ Appleton is behind the Latina powerhouse's blonde blunt cut. JLo debuted the short hairstyle during the Hustlers' movie premiere.  

Demi Lovato bob haircut
© ddlovato

Demi Lovato bob haircut

Demi Lovato

The Confident singer kept her blunt haircut chic and sophisticated by opting for a side parting and a slight wave.

Joan Smalls bob haircut
© joansmalls

Joan Smalls bob haircut

Joan Smalls

When it comes to putting off an edgy cut, the Puerto Rican supermodel takes the crown. Her head-turning beachy waves are the perfect way to style the short bob.

Cardi B bob haircut
© iamcardib

Cardi B bob haircut

Cardi B

Everyone was talking about the Dominican rapper's bob at the Paris Chanel fashion show. Ditching her lengthy locks, the Bodak Yellow star showed off this hairstyle and gave us major hair envy.

Barbie Ferreira bob haircut
© barbieferreira

Barbie Ferreira bob haircut

Barbie Ferreira

Brazilian actress from HBO's Euphoria has been sporting her cut since the summer and we're happy she's still rockin' it. Take a chance and go shorter with Barbie's look.

Becky G bob haircut
© iambeckyg

Becky G bob haircut

Becky G

The Sin Pijama singer recently opted for a sharp cut for fall. The Mexican-American star's ends are bit angled and longer in the front.

Diane Guerrero bob haircut
© dianexguerrero

Diane Guerrero bob haircut

Diane Guerrero

The Orange Is The New Black actress is no stranger to changing up her hair. She recently debuted this blunt bob on social media and we couldn't get enough. To get this look at-home, smooth down flyaways with some hairspray or gel for a smooth look.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries