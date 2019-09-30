View 11 pics | Health and Beauty

10 best skincare gadgets and hair tools that are worth every penny

10 best skincare gadgets and hair tools that are worth every penny
10 best skincare gadgets and hair tools that are worth every penny

At HOLA! USA we celebrate beauty diversity in all aspects. This year we focused on breaking Latinx stereotypes across various categories while honoring the cultural range of the Latin diaspora. For this year’s awards, we envision the Latina who is influenced not only by her heritage but also by trends, ingredients and personal needs. We imagine our readers as knowledgeable and innovative in all things beauty— recognizing that we have different skin tones, shapes, and sizes— and we are not a one-size-fits-all audience. In the spirit of celebrating beauty inclusivity, we have curated an array of products that cater to all women and speaks to modern-day trends. We invite you to experience the new age of beauty at HOLA! USA

MORE: 20 award-winning Latinx beauty brands to shop right now

Keep scrolling for the best beauty tools this year. Each device and instrument serves a unique purpose in your beauty regimen.

Dermapore Dermaflash
Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser, $99, nordstrom.com

Foreo
Foreo Luna 3, $199, sephora.com

Shiffa
Shiffa FaSha Crystal Clear Quartz, $40, nordstrom.com

Tweezerman Blackhead Extractor
 Tweezerman Blackhead Extractor, $16, tweezerman.com

NuFACEs FIX Line Smoothing Device
 Nuface Fix Line Smoothing Device, $149, sephora.com

ColorProof Scalp Cleansing Brush
 ColorProof Scalp Cleansing Brush, $19, shop.colorproof.com

KareCo brush
 Kareco Tangle Buster Brush, $12, kareco.com

Nume Rose gold flat iron
Nume Megastar Straightener, $139, ulta.com

SEPHORA Crystal Brush set
 Sephora Collection Crystal Brush Set, $45, sephora.com

Mary Kay Blending Brush
 Mary Kay Blending Brush, $16, marykay.com

