From floral scents to fresh luxury fragrances these are the top aromas to date

From floral scents to fresh luxury fragrances these are the top aromas to date
From floral scents to fresh luxury fragrances these are the top aromas to date

At HOLA! USA we celebrate beauty diversity in all aspects. This year we focused on breaking Latinx stereotypes across various categories while honoring the cultural range of the Latin diaspora. For this year’s awards, we envision the Latina who is influenced not only by her heritage but also by trends, ingredients and personal needs. We imagine our readers as knowledgeable and innovative in all things beauty— recognizing that we have different skin tones, shapes, and sizes— and we are not a one-size-fits-all audience. In the spirit of celebrating beauty inclusivity, we have curated an array of products that caters to all women and speaks to modern-day trends. We invite you to experience the new age of beauty at HOLA! USA. Keep scrolling for the best in the fragrance this year.

From the popular fruity and floral to the mysterious spicy and woody, this array of scents will stimulate your senses.

Bath Body Works GINGHAM
© Bath & Body Works

Bath Body Works GINGHAM

Bath & Body Works Gingham Fine Fragrance Mist, $15, bathandbodyworks.com

Burberry Her
© Burberry

Burberry Her

Burberry Her Eau de Parfum, $124, us.burberry.com

Chloe Nomade
© Chloe

Chloe Nomade

Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum, $132, shop.nordstrom.com

Dolce Gabbana The only one
© Dolce Gabbana

Dolce Gabbana The only one

Giorgio Armani Light di Gioia
© Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani Light di Gioia

Giorgio Armani Beauty Light di Gioia, $96, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

Gucci Guilty Pour femme
© Gucci

Gucci Guilty Pour femme

Gucci Guilty Pour Femme, $122, gucci.com

KKW Wifey
© KKW

KKW Wifey

KKW Beauty Hearts Wifey Fragrance, $30, ulta.com 

Lacoste L 12 12 Pour Elle
© Lacoste

Lacoste L 12 12 Pour Elle

Lacoste L.12.12 French Panache Pour Elle Eau de Toilette,$82, lacoste.com

L'Occitane Purfum
© L'Occitane

L'Occitane Purfum

L’Occitane en Provence Herbae Eau de Parfum, $100, loccitane.com

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love
© Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de
Toilette, $106, sephora.com

Miami Blossom Escada
© Escada

Miami Blossom Escada

Escada Miami Blossom Eau de Toilette, $82, ulta.com

MIU MIU Twist
© MIU MIU

MIU MIU Twist

Miu Miu Twist Eau de Parfum, $125, miumiu.com

Nest-Ocean-Mist
© NEST

Nest-Ocean-Mist

Nest Fragrances Ocean Mist & Coconut Water Body Mist, $20, nestfragrances.com

Viva La Juicy Bowdacious
© Juicy Couture

Viva La Juicy Bowdacious

Juicy Couture Viva La - Juicy Bowdacious Eau de Parfum Spray, $99, juicycouturebeauty.com 

