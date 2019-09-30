View 4 pics | Health and Beauty

Channel your inner villain this Halloween with MAC's Maleficent collection

...
MAC Maleficent Collection eye shadow
MAC Maleficent Collection eye shadow

Halloween is near and makeup empire M.A.C. has partnered up with Disney to create yet another epic cosmetic capsule. The beauty brand recently unveiled exactly how to recreate Maleficent's iconic makeup look from the 2014 motion picture and the upcoming sequel starring Angelina Jolie.

“Maleficent is one of the most legendary Disney villains of all time. People love that she’s really just a good girl gone bad—ferocious yet refined,” said Regan Rabanal, M.A.C ’s senior manager of makeup artistry in a statement. To bring this collaboration to life, the brand looked back at the key MAC products that were used on set of the live-action remake. These mystical-approved items will have you asking, "Mirror, mirror mirror mirror on the wall who's the fairest of them all?" Keep scrolling to find out which beauty buys you’ll need to recreate this Maleficent's look once the full collection drops on October 1st. 

MORE: Watch as Angelina Jolie transforms into 'Maleficent'

 

EYES

Achieve the sinister smokey eye with this dynamic duo set. The key is to create a blend between the black and gray hues to add some bold drama. Get ready to take your look to the next level with these two gems.

Eye Shadow in Print, $17, maccosmetics.com

Eye Shadow in Scene, $17, maccosmetics.com

MAC Maleficent Collection lashes and mascara
MAC Maleficent Collection lashes and mascara

Lash Queen

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the best eyelashes of them all? After using this mascara and falsies duo, chances are the mirror will reply, "you." The black-hued mascara adds dense volume, extends the length on your strands and instantly curls while conditioning for softness and flexibility. For a more dramatic look, add the strip of lashes and get ready to embrace your inner baddie.

Lash 36, $17, maccosmetics.com

In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Mascara, $24, maccosmetics.com

MAC Maleficent Collection powder
MAC Maleficent Collection powder

Contour Queen

Create Maleficent's high cheekbones and perfectly sculpted look with this top-selling powder. Designed by and for professionals, this fantastic color provides a natural-looking finish to your complexion.

Powder Blush in Blunt, $25, maccomsetics.com

MAC Maleficent Collection lip gloss lipstick
MAC Maleficent Collection lip gloss lipstick

Rouge-approved

There’s something quite naughty about rocking a crimson lip. Channel a glossy red lip with this rouge and clear shine lippie. Combine these two products to recreate the ultimate Maleficent pout.   

Lipstick in Russian Red, $18.50, maccosmetics.com

Lipglass Clear, $17.50, maccosmetics.com

