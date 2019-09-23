View 8 pics | Health and Beauty
Leer en Español

These 8 shampoos will help add volume to thin hair

These 8 shampoos will help add volume to thin hair
These 8 shampoos will help add volume to thin hair

Herbal Essences Body Envy Shampoo
© Amazon

Herbal Essences Body Envy Shampoo

If you have tried hair products with the desire to obtain the volume of your dreams but none have yielded the result you dream of, it may be that you have chosen the wrong product. A good shampoo can improve the thickness of your hair, as well as clean and add brightness and manageability to it.

Different formulas of special shampoos for fine hair achieve that volume without overloading it with heavy ingredients. Curious to know more? Check out these eight shampoo options!

 

Citrus cleaning

To give volume to your hair from the roots to tip, and get a rich citrusy aroma on the side, opt for Herbal Essences Body Envy Shampoo ($5.99), a daily-use formula that is free of parabens, silicone, gluten and mineral oils. It will help you 'raise' your hair without heavyness. It also helps to protect your hair color.

Aveeno Active Naturals Pure Renewal Shampoo
© Walmart

Aveeno Active Naturals Pure Renewal Shampoo

Protect the hue! 

For blondes who fear their color will change, Aveeno Active Naturals Pure Renewal Shampoo ($5.99) is designed to protect and cleanse with its sulfate-free formula that doesn't turn hair brassy. 

Thicker Fuller Hair Strengthening Shampoo
© Amazon

Thicker Fuller Hair Strengthening Shampoo

Hair strenghtening with quinoa

There may be more than one reason for your thinning hair. Whether its stress or diet that are affecting your strands, Thicker Fuller Hair Strengthening Shampoo ($12.99) is a great solution for repairing and strengthing your mane from the inside out. Formulated with biotin, quinoa and baobab, this product gives your hair life and volume.

Head & Shoulders Volume Boost Hair Shampoo
© Amazon

Head & Shoulders Volume Boost Hair Shampoo

Volume with a lasting effect 

Want to give your hair some va-va-voom without breaking the bank? Head & Shoulders Volume Boost Hair Shampoo ($5.99) offers 24 hours of volume for under $10. Its vibrant fresh fruit scent leaves an intoxicating smell when applied.

Kiehl's Wheat Volumizing Shampoo de Kiehl's
© Kiehl's

Kiehl's Wheat Volumizing Shampoo de Kiehl's

Rice and wheat base

The ideal blend of natural proteins and poly-sugar make Kiehl's Rice and Wheat Volumizing Shampoo ($18) revive thin, lifeless hair, adding the desired body and volume to it. The rice and wheat protein offer a healthy, soft and vital look we all crave. 

R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo
© Amazon

R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo

Effective repair

Struggling with damaged hair? No worries! R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo ($28) will be your savior. Its powerful ingredients work to strengthen your strands while giving it a thicker and fuller texture.

Densifique Bodifying Shampoo de Kérastase
© Kérastase

Densifique Bodifying Shampoo de Kérastase

Dry Scalp

Remove that dryness from your scalp with the Kérastase Densify Bodifying Shampoo formula ($33). The popular pick uses ceramide technology to restore and strengthen the hair fiber, along with its hyaluronic acid that gives it hydration and density.

Philip B Peppermint and Avocado Volumizing & Clarifying Shampoo
© Amazon

Philip B Peppermint and Avocado Volumizing & Clarifying Shampoo

Greasy hair?

Keep oil at bay with Philip B Peppermint and Avocado Volumizing & Clarifying Shampoo ($34). The product removes unwanted grease from your scalp without removing its natural oil. The peppermint oil and plant extract gives the hair a sense of cleanliness while providing volume.

Are you ready to see change in your mane? Get ready to show off healthy and voluminous hair that you have always wanted!

