Top aloe beauty products Cuban-Mexican actress Livia Brito swears by

Top aloe beauty products Cuban-Mexican actress Livia Brito swears by
Top aloe beauty products Cuban-Mexican actress Livia Brito swears by

Livia Brito sends kisses
Livia Brito sends kisses

Did you know aloe vera contains groundbreaking properties which can do wonders for your delicate and sensitive skin? Cuban-Mexican actress Livia Brito informed her followers via her YouTube channel that she uses the natural ingredient as a skin purifier. The star prefers to apply it on her face after removing makeup because she knows that the minerals and vitamins aloe contains absorb immediately. It's a perfect skin regenerator and moisturizer.

The best thing about this natural alternative is that your dark circles will disappear while reducing the symptoms of fatigue. Those fine wrinkles that you hate will be gone and you will show the world your renewed skin.

 

Naturavia product with aloe vera
Naturavia product with aloe vera

It's properties

Aloe vera is that mythical plant which for years has lived among the flowers of gardens. The many medicinal properties are attributed. It has been used in acne treatment, burns, and detoxification. Would you like to know how you can try it in other formats? We will tell you here...

A soap to start

To start, you can try a bar of soap like this by the Naturavia Jabon de Aloe y Onagra,$7. Ideally, you can use aloe to cleanses sensitive skin conditions such as those with psoriasis and dermatitis.

Benton aloe vera product
Benton aloe vera product

Next, the tonic

As a second option, you can try Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner, $22. This is a tonic indicated to treat irritated and acne-prone skin. Its formula also contains snail mucin which acts as a healing, regenerating and depigmenting agent. Stains and small acne marks will visibly decrease with its use.

Vichy product with aloe vera
Vichy product with aloe vera

Dare with a mask!

If you are going through a dry path with your skin. Relieve your canva with Vichy Masque Apaisant to L'aloe Vera, $20. The hydrating mask will help you calm irritation, redness, and extreme dryness. You'll love the soft elasticity feel and boost of moisture after applying.

Sesderma product with aloe vera
Sesderma product with aloe vera

Hydration!

With the cooler weather coming, you'll want to purchase items with deep hydration. The Sesderma Aloe Vera Hidraloe Gel, $14 provides moisture, smoothness and a fresh feel. If you're outdoors often, this gel is perfect to relieve and decrease redness.

Dr. Organic product with aloe vera
Dr. Organic product with aloe vera

Renew your skin

When it comes to restoring your skin, an amazing option is Dr + Organic Aloe Vera Skin Lotion, $10. This moisturizing lotion can be used daily to enrich your skin. The natural ingredients consist of shea and cocoa butter, vegetable oils, and vitamins A and E. Together these formulas help nourish, regenerate, and condition the skin immediately, leaving it healthy and beautiful.

Livia Brito looking at the horizon
Livia Brito looking at the horizon

Besides aloe vera

Beyond using aloe vera for facial self-care and body treatments, Livia also recommends eating healthy, drinking lots of water, and always removing your makeup to let the pores breathe at the end of the day. This includes sleeping well as resting will directly reflect on your skin.

 

