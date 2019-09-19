Goodbye #hotgirlsummer and hello, fall! It's time to swap those tousled beach waves for some hairdos that are fun, flirty and totally fall-approved!

There are blunt bangs, sky high ponytails (and buns!) and of course, the usual classic waves. Because it's officially tis the season time, you can (and should!) add a pop of color to your tresses. Another trend that is here this fall is accessories. Headbands, metallic pins and pearls are a must when styling your hair this season.

Keep scrolling to get some major ~inspo~ with these dreamy hairstyles.