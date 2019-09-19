View 9 pics | Health and Beauty

9 dreamy hairstyles you need to try for the fall season

9 dreamy hairstyles you need to try for the fall season
9 dreamy hairstyles you need to try for the fall season

bandana
© @kristen_ess

Goodbye #hotgirlsummer and hello, fall! It's time to swap those tousled beach waves for some hairdos that are fun, flirty and totally fall-approved!

There are blunt bangs, sky high ponytails (and buns!) and of course, the usual classic waves. Because it's officially tis the season time, you can (and should!) add a pop of color to your tresses. Another trend that is here this fall is accessories. Headbands, metallic pins and pearls are a must when styling your hair this season.

Keep scrolling to get some major ~inspo~ with these dreamy hairstyles.  

 

Bandana Babes

Whether you're going for an updo or wearing your hair down, one way to make it pop is with a pretty patterned headband.

 

Top Bun hairstyles
© @jesushair

Top Bun

When it's sweater weather, all the ladies know it's time to leave your hair down without worrying about frizz. A cashmere sweater pairs perfectly with a tight top bun.

Bedazzled hairstyles
© @justinemarjan

Delicate Details

It's all in the details, specifically, diamond details. Vamp up your hair with tiny, shiny studs for a runway ready look without all the hassle.

Half up hairstyles
© @kristen_ess

Bow, please!

Fall is the time to bring out your ribbons and bows to play. For the ultimate effect, style your hair half-up/half down.

bangs
© @cwoodhair

Bang Bang

Thinking about getting bangs? Take the plunge and finally get those wispy bangs you've been dreaming about. Sophie Turner knows what this look is all about!

High Ponytail hairstyles
© @kathleen_hair

High Ponytails

Simple, sleek and super chic, opt for a high ponytail for all your fall (and festive!) needs. Sofia Richie has not a single hair out of place in this trendy hairstyle.

Metallic hairstyles
© @justinemajan

Pin it!

Want to take your ponytail to the next level? Accessorize with sparkly metallic pins. The trick here is to over do it. The more pins, the more likes!

White hairstyles
© @justinemarjan

All White Everything

What's more festive than transforming your hair into a winter wonderland. White and grey hair is in, ladies! Kim Kardashian is a beauty ice queen with this look.

Stray Hairs
© @justinemarjan

Stray Hairs

Embrace the strays! Whether you style a ponytail, a braid or a top bun, make sure to leave the front two parts of your hair out for a messy, but controlled effect. 

