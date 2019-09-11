View 6 pics | Health and Beauty

The best head turning makeup and hair trends for Spring 2020 from NYFW

NYFW Beauty trend 2020 dreamy texture curls
NYFW Beauty trend 2020 dreamy texture curls

New York Fashion Week is where the makeup pros and fashion come together to showcase their magic to the world. Backstage preparation and details go beyond the brand and speak to the beauty standards of each show. This year, fashion designers didn’t hold back when it came to showing off dazzling makeup, pops of ombre tangerine, and luscious curly crowns. From Alice & Olivia's stunning hair candy to Chromat’s vibrant hue lids, these are the best Spring 2020 beauty trends from NYFW. 

 

Whether you’re looking to add gems to your hair or see how to recreate the timeless wet sleek look -- keep scrolling through for the best beauty trends of Spring 2020. 

 

Luscious Curls

Now more than ever, designers are diversifying their beauty standard when it comes to showing off different hair textures. With the natural hair movement continuously owning its space in the beauty arena -- curls are patterns of curls are trending.

NYFW Beauty Trends 2020 Sunrise makeup
NYFW Beauty Trends 2020 Sunrise makeup

Sunset Lids

Yellow is making a statement this upcoming season and here’s our theory. Inspired by, HBO's new drama Euphoria this sunset eyeshadow trend was seen all throughout shows such as Oscar De La Renta and Anna Sui. Either way, we’re ready to shine like gold this runway look.

NYFW Beauty Trend 2020 sleek braid
NYFW Beauty Trend 2020 sleek braid

Power Braid

If you’ve kept your locks nourished and length-keeping worthy upgrade your style with a power braid. It’s a bold yet elegant way to elevate your hairstyle within minimal steps. “This look is chic yet playful. The secret is not tying the ponytail too high on the head, and using a texturizing mousse to prep the hair,” said TRESemmé Global Stylist, Justine Marjan. We’re taking notes!

NYFW Beauty Trends 2020 blue trend
NYFW Beauty Trends 2020 blue trend

Kaleidoscopic azure eyeshadow is a focal hue amongst multiple shows so far. Chromat created a blue over-lid and white dimension while Christian Siriano created an abstract eye look. Try this couture hue at home during your next makeup session.

NYFW Beauty Trend 2020 hair accessory
NYFW Beauty Trend 2020 hair accessory

Hair Gems

It’s true, hair accessories deliver a feminine or edgy touch one’s look depending on their style. This season Spring 2020 will be the playground for candy jewels, pearls, and stones. Give your locks a bling touch up!

NYFW Beauty Trends 2020 sky trend
NYFW Beauty Trends 2020 sky trend

Dreamy Sky

The no makeup, makeup trend of out the window for next season. Time to dust off those brushes and show the world a cosmetic canvas dream. Hues such as playful sapphires to turquoise are at your fingertips and are runway approved. Our heads are still in the clouds from this stunning artistic from these designers.

