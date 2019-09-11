The best head turning makeup and hair trends for Spring 2020 from NYFW

POWERED BY BOBBI BROWN
New York Fashion Week is where the makeup pros and fashion come together to showcase their magic to the world. Backstage preparation and details go beyond the brand and speak to the beauty standards of each show. This year, fashion designers didn’t hold back when it came to showing off dazzling makeup, pops of ombre tangerine, and luscious curly crowns. From Alice & Olivia's stunning hair candy to Chromat’s vibrant hue lids, these are the best Spring 2020 beauty trends from NYFW.
Whether you’re looking to add gems to your hair or see how to recreate the timeless wet sleek look -- keep scrolling through for the best beauty trends of Spring 2020.
Luscious Curls
Now more than ever, designers are diversifying their beauty standard when it comes to showing off different hair textures. With the natural hair movement continuously owning its space in the beauty arena -- curls are patterns of curls are trending.