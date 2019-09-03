View 9 pics | Health and Beauty
Cardi B's favorite eyeliner costs less than $5

Cardi B's favorite eyeliner costs less than $5
Cardi B's favorite eyeliner costs less than $5

Cardi B with straight hair and lined eyes
Cardi B with straight hair and lined eyes

MORE: Cardi B and daughter Kulture win mother-daughter style with matching fluffy slides

Cardi B's slick eyeliner look look is no longer a beauty secret, as her makeup artist, Erika La Pearl revealed to Refinery29 that the black gel eyeliner is the best ally to make an impeccable and bold cat eye that will last all day long.

 

The best part? Cardi's favorite brand is very accessible, a drugstore find that she tried once and never stopped using. “We used Rimmel ScandalEyes Waterproof Gel Eye Liner on a shoot, and it stayed all day. I thought, 'Dang, this is really good,' and we've stuck with it since,” Erika said. 

 

So here's the fabulous (and affordable!) eyeliner, and similar options that will allow you to emulate Cardi B’s style.

Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eyeliner by Rimmel
Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eyeliner by Rimmel

Cardi's favorite

The songstress’ favorite eyeliner is the Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eyeliner ($4.81), a gel eyeliner that lasts up to 24 hours with no risk of running. It is easy to apply, it glides on smoothly, and it includes a professional brush that helps you have total control.

 

If what you want is to try out this type of eyeliner, in addition to the brand used by the songstress you have plenty of other equally great options to choose from.

ColorStay Crème Gel Eyeliner by Revlon
ColorStay Crème Gel Eyeliner by Revlon

Stain proof

Waterproof all day! This is the Revlon ColorStay Crème Gel Eyeliner ($6.17), designed to easily create no-fuss delicate lines or dramatic strokes.

Makeup Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eye Liner by Maybelline New York
Makeup Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eye Liner by Maybelline New York

Water resistant

A creamy and long lasting gel formula, the Maybelline New York Makeup Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eye Liner ($7.49) has highly concentrated pigments that intensify your eye makeup, achieving a spectacular appearance.

Infallible Lacquer Eyeliner by L'Oréal Paris
Infallible Lacquer Eyeliner by L'Oréal Paris

High gloss finish

The L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lacquer Eyeliner ($7.15) is a gel eyeliner ideal for a clean, precise, and well finished line.

Makeup Gel Eyeliner and Smudger by NYX Professional
Makeup Gel Eyeliner and Smudger by NYX Professional

Super pigmented

The NYX Professional Makeup Gel Eyeliner and Smudger ($9) has a soft and highly pigmented texture that blends easily to establish a precise and well-defined look.

Gel Eyeliner Pencil by Ulta Beauty
Gel Eyeliner Pencil by Ulta Beauty

Permanent power

A super creamy gel eyeliner pencil, the Ulta Gel Eyeliner Pencil ($8) provides a smooth and effortless application, ensuring a striking and on long-lasting eye.

Cardi B with straight hair, striking eyes, and a white blazer
Cardi B with straight hair, striking eyes, and a white blazer

Gel eyeliner

Gel eyeliner is a modern take conventional eye pencils, used to define the eye more intensely and create artful illusions with precise strokes.

Cardi B with striking eyes and a sparkling purple dress
Cardi B with striking eyes and a sparkling purple dress

Advantages

The main advantage of these eyeliners is that they contain high pigmentation, so you don’t need to apply them in excess to achieve a head-turning result. In addition, your makeup will instantly stand out and last much longer.

 

So now you know: bet on the gel eyeliner like Cardi B, and make your eyes the stars of your beauty look.

