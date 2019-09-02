View 15 pics | Health and Beauty

From blue hues to edgy bobs, Demi Lovato is the ultimate hair chameleon

...
From blue hues to edgy bobs, Demi Lovato is the ultimate hair chameleon
You're reading

From blue hues to edgy bobs, Demi Lovato is the ultimate hair chameleon

1/15
Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend
Next

Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend
Demi Lovato 2008
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2008

Since her rise to stardom, following the success of Disney Channel's Camp Rock, Demi Lovato has quickly become a beauty icon. When we first met the singer-actress, she was singing her heart out with the handsome then-and-now Jonas Brothers on tour. It’s safe to say we’ve watched the now 27-year-old singer flourish throughout her life beautifully. The Mexican-American star has kept us on our toes when it comes to showcasing her mood through her hair choices. Whether she’s sporting a vibrant neon-pink hue or channeling her inner-rocker blunt cut bob, we’ve always been fans of all Demi’s hair changes. Keep scrolling for a look back to her hair history one photo at a time. 

MORE: Demi Lovato's latest couture sparkle makeup look is a must-try

 

Brunette Babe

While filming Camp Rock, Demi kept her locks a natural brunette with chestnut highlights and bangs.

Demi Lovato 2009
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2009

Wavy Days

During her teen years with the Disney familia, the Mexican-American took a curler texture and side bang approach to her beauty look.

Demi Lovato 2010
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2010

Blonder Days

Transforming as a solo artist is a big change — hence why the Confident singer went platinum blonde after her first album debut.

Demi Lovato 2011
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2011

Ruby Hues

Pairing her fun personality with her mood, the Sober songwriter dyed her hair a velvet red, showing off her fierce new look.

Demi Lovato 2012
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2012

Lighter Touch

While hitting the red carpet, Demi went for a summer-approved dirty blonde after her blazing red look making us want to go lighter.

Demi Lovato 2012
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2012

Flamingo-Inspired 

After she decided blondes have more fun, the Mexican-American producer took her to look to the next level with a platinum and pink ombre ponytail. This was the start to her colorful hair changes

Demi Lovato 2013
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2013

Absolutely Azure 

It’s safe to say, Lovactics (the name of her fandom) went crazy when Demi was spotted rocking her indigo-ready updo shortly following her pretty-in-pink moment. Full disclaimer, we’re fans of both!

Demi Lovato 2014
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2014

Pink Panther

Washing away her electric blue color, the Sober filmmaker went ultra hot pink while hitting the red carpet for the Grammys.

Demi Lovato October 2014
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato October 2014

Barber-Beauty

Done with her lilac, fuschia, sapphire hues, the former Disney star shaved the side of her head and added teal highlights. 

Demi Lovato June 2014
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato June 2014

Violet-Lover

Staying within the cooler palette tones, Demi hit the scene with chic black-and-lilac ombre extension. 

Demi Lovato November 2015
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato November 2015

Back to Basics

After her rainbow-infused phase, the Cool for the Summer singer went jet-black with a mature finger wave bob.

Demi Lovato Summer 2017
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato Summer 2017

Lovely Lob

It's no surprise that lob inspiration is everywhere including this one! The former Disney star's brown highlights bring her feathered cut to life. 

Demi Lovato 2016
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2016

Back to Black

Nothing is more stunning than a midnight-black look to hit the red carpet such as this one. We're starring this as one of our favs! 

Demi Lovato 2017
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato 2017

Celeb-Approved

It's safe to say, the Heart Attack singer was embodying Cher with this epic raven-black sleek straight blowout. Talk about breathtaking! 

demi-lovato-2019
© @dd

demi-lovato-2019

Short & Sensual

After embracing her long locks, Demi needed a change and chop it all off. She went for a blunt, yet shiny look and we're in love!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries