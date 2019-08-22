Bésame Cosmetics teams up with Disney for a Sleeping Beauty collection

When it comes to merging Latina beauty and vintage makeup, founder Gabriela Hernandez of Bésame Cosmetics has mastered this art. It’s no secret the Bueno Aries-born creator is a fan of all things Disney. In the past, she has collaborated with the animation powerhouse brand on cosmetic capsules such as the Snow White set, a Peter Pan x mermaid-inspired collection, and a Mickey Mouse range. This time the Argentina beauty is making our hearts sing with her new Bésame Cosmetics Sleeping Beauty pieces. Creating a nostalgic yet modern-day experience, the makeup historian was inspired by the 1959-released film. Keep scrolling as we believe it's the brand's best assortment of Disney-themed makeup to date.
Making sure every piece was carefully crafted, Gabriela took the time to study the artistry and technology in the film for the newest collection which pays homage to the magical 1959 masterpiece. “Celebrating the film’s 60th Anniversary, Bésame Cosmetics has once again collaborated with Disney to create a new cosmetics line inspired by the original film’s animation cels, color palette, and unique illustration style,” said the brand. The historian curated the palette with 20 highly pigmented shades in the bright and neutral families. The hues selected were from Aurora's dresses, Maleficent's staff, and other important key colors in the film.