...
Bésame Cosmetics teams up with Disney for a Sleeping Beauty collection

When it comes to merging Latina beauty and vintage makeup, founder Gabriela Hernandez of Bésame Cosmetics has mastered this art. It’s no secret the Bueno Aries-born creator is a fan of all things Disney. In the past, she has collaborated with the animation powerhouse brand on cosmetic capsules such as the Snow White set, a Peter Pan x mermaid-inspired collection, and a Mickey Mouse range. This time the Argentina beauty is making our hearts sing with her new Bésame Cosmetics Sleeping Beauty pieces. Creating a nostalgic yet modern-day experience, the makeup historian was inspired by the 1959-released film. Keep scrolling as we believe it's the brand's best assortment of Disney-themed makeup to date.

Making sure every piece was carefully crafted, Gabriela took the time to study the artistry and technology in the film for the newest collection which pays homage to the magical 1959 masterpiece. “Celebrating the film’s 60th Anniversary, Bésame Cosmetics has once again collaborated with Disney to create a new cosmetics line inspired by the original film’s animation cels, color palette, and unique illustration style,” said the brand. The historian curated the palette with 20 highly pigmented shades in the bright and neutral families. The hues selected were from  Aurora's dresses, Maleficent's staff, and other important key colors in the film.

Why is this moment iconic for Latinas?

The vintage-inspired brand's campaign for this launch showcased all shades of women with different hair textures wearing princess crowns. Young Latinas and Afro-Latinas can see themselves in this full capsule. From Aurora-inspired pink lipstick, Maleficent-approved lipstick, and a Sleeping Beauty pink lipstick, locket cream rouge, briar rose blush palette, aurora’s translucent powder, to a royal vanity mirror -- this collection was made for all women of color. 

Bésame Cosmetics Sleeping Beauty 1959 Eyeshadow Palette, $68, besamecosmetics.com

How enchanting will you feel?

As you may remember from the original children’s film, Princess Aurora was given the gift of beauty and her flawless finish was always lightweight. Honoring her legendary look, the Agrientina-brand formulated a pressed facial powder to set your makeup flawlessly for magical days and nights... as if you had the help of magical fairies!

Bésame Cosmetics Sleeping Beauty Briar Rose Blush Palette, $35, besamecosmetics.com

Who doesn't love a princess pout?

These lipsticks are suited for the inner-princess in us all. Its high-quality ingredients are heavily pigmented, moisturizing, longlasting. Each hue embodies the characters in the storybook fairytale. Whether you’re looking to channel Maleficent’s deep pink, a fairy-inspired light blue or Sleeping Beauty soft rose -- these lipsticks compliment all skin tones.

Bésame Cosmetics Sleeping Beauty Pink Lipstick, $24 each, besamecosmetic.com

What memory do you have of Sleeping Beauty?

Unlock the key to all your makeup fantasies with this cream rouge. Keeping the 1950s Disney-theme a rose gold plated necklace that hangs gracefully around your neck, displaying a double-sided embossed storybook pendant. This will easily transport you into princess mode as you go through your beauty routine.

Bésame Cosmetics Sleeping Beauty Locket Cream Rouge, $18, besamecosmetics.com

Ready for a fairy tale fantasy glow?

Shine brighter than any Aurora and Maleficent with this dual blush correlates. Get Aurora's princess-like glow using the two lighter shades of blush and highlight, or get embrace Maleficent's dramatic elegance with the two deeper shades of blush and highlight color. 

Bésame Cosmetics Sleeping Beauty Briar Rose Blush Palette, $35, besamecosmetics.com

Should I buy the mirror?

This gem is a collector’s dream. The rose gold hand-mirror adorned with roses, vines, and the original 1959 film title logo. Lucky for us, the Besame Cosmetics designer was invited to the Disney archives to visually experience the pieces from the original cartoon film.

Bésame Cosmetics Sleeping Beauty Royal Vanity Mirror, $58, besamecosmetics.com

