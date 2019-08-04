OITNB’s Dominican actress Jackie Cruz goes sixties retro in red carpet look

Orange Is The New Black may be on its season finale, but looks like Jackie Cruz is still channeling her character ‘Flaca’ with her love for all things beauty. The Dominicana who plays a Latina felon behind bars has a true passion for hair and makeup. Like a true beauty queen, Jackie continues to wow us on and off the screen. Recently the Los Angeles native hit the red carpet to celebrate an end of an era of the Netflix original show. Alongside her fellow Latina sisters and cast members, the star channeled British sixties model Twiggy Lawson, looking absolutely gorgeous. We caught up with the 32-year-old actress and her makeup artist, Elena Miglino, to get the key beauty buys that created this masterpiece.
Big Eyes, Long Eyelashes and Short Hair
This may be a twinning moment, ladies! Though both the British model and Dominican-actress are breathtaking on their own, we have to say they look amazing side by side. “I wanted to create a pop of white color to open up her eyes and give a retro feel to her look,” said the celebrity makeup artist. Without skipping a beat, Jackie added: “I trust all of Kat Von D Beauty’s products because they’re long-lasting and survive my red carpet moments always.”