OITNB's Dominican actress Jackie Cruz goes sixties retro in red carpet look

OITNB’s Dominican actress Jackie Cruz goes sixties retro in red carpet look
OITNB’s Dominican actress Jackie Cruz goes sixties retro in red carpet look

Jackie Cruz and Twiggy
© Getty Images

Jackie Cruz and Twiggy

Orange Is The New Black may be on its season finale, but looks like Jackie Cruz is still channeling her character ‘Flaca’ with her love for all things beauty. The Dominicana who plays a Latina felon behind bars has a true passion for hair and makeup. Like a true beauty queen, Jackie continues to wow us on and off the screen. Recently the Los Angeles native hit the red carpet to celebrate an end of an era of the Netflix original show. Alongside her fellow Latina sisters and cast members, the star channeled British sixties model Twiggy Lawson, looking absolutely gorgeous. We caught up with the 32-year-old actress and her makeup artist, Elena Miglino, to get the key beauty buys that created this masterpiece.

Big Eyes, Long Eyelashes and Short Hair

This may be a twinning moment, ladies! Though both the British model and Dominican-actress are breathtaking on their own, we have to say they look amazing side by side. “I wanted to create a pop of white color to open up her eyes and give a retro feel to her look,” said the celebrity makeup artist. Without skipping a beat, Jackie added: “I trust all of Kat Von D Beauty’s products because they’re long-lasting and survive my red carpet moments always.” 

Kat Von D Lock It Concealer Creme
© Kat Von D Beauty

Kat Von D Lock It Concealer Creme

Brighter Lids

This 3D eye look was birthed on models’ makeup from the sixties.dsf If you’re trying to make a bold statement like Jackie go for a high pigment white such as this Kat Von D Beauty concealer. The formula is super-versatile, rich and creamy with 24-hour wear and instant full coverage. To ease into wearing white eyeshadow, try one with a slight shimmer and a gold undertone. It’s a fun and flattering way to test out white and will help brighten the entire eye area.

Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Concealer Creme in White Out, $27, sephora.com

Kat Von D Beauty Tattoo Liner
© Kat Von D Beauty

Kat Von D Beauty Tattoo Liner

Wing Tips

To enhance the retro-ready eyelids, a liquid liner is a must! The award-winning liquid eyeliner has an ultra-precise brush tip for easy application to create the iconic cat-eye, and more. This highly-pigmented, smudge-resistant formula has all-day-long wear that you can trust to stay put. Try at home and we promise you’ll be in love with it just as much as we are. 

Kat Von D Beauty Tattoo Liner, $20, sephora.com

Kat Von D Beauty Go Big or Go Home Mascara
© Kat Von D Beauty

Kat Von D Beauty Go Big or Go Home Mascara

Lash Lifter

When it comes to lashes, Jackie’s glam squad knows how to show off. To further exaggerate and dramatize her eyes, the celebrity MUA used a light wig technique on her lower lashes to bring them to life. If you'd rather tone it down, you can use false lashes or several coats of mascara instead, but to recreate the Twiggy-inspired authentic look you will need to paint them on with liquid liner as well. “I am so proud and excited to be the first celebrity face of Kat Von D Beauty’s Go Big or Go, Home Mascara,” said Jackie. “It’s surreal since I used to say I want to work with Kat Von D one day and I’ve always dreamt of having a makeup deal, and here I am,” added the star

Kat Von D Beauty Go Big or Go, Home Mascara, $23, sephora.com

Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Lolita II
© jackiecruz

Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Lolita II

Pucker Up

“I go through so many Lolita II lipsticks; they’re the best pigment,” exclaimed the Dominican star. As a fellow beauty enthusiast, we couldn’t agree more. To complete her sixties vibe, the Latina MUA went for a high pigment long-lasting pink nude. The vegan and cruelty-free liquid lipstick is infused with natural comfort-enhancing ingredients, including vitamin E and sunflower seed so you can flaunt a lasting matte color.

Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita II, $22, sephora.com

