View 8 pics | Health and Beauty

Royal beauties, add Meghan Markle's beauty products to your collection

...
Royal beauties, add Meghan Markle's beauty products to your collection
You're reading

Royal beauties, add Meghan Markle's beauty products to your collection

1/8
Camila Cabello shuts down body shamers with THIS major wake up call
Next

Camila Cabello shuts down body shamers with THIS major wake up call
Tatcha Rice Enzyme Classic Polish
© Tatcha

Tatcha Rice Enzyme Classic Polish

When it comes to maintaining a youthful and radiant glow, Meghan Markle does it with style and grace. It’s clear the Duchess of Sussex is a beauty enthusiast just like us, hence why we pay close attention to all her beauty must-haves. In true royal fashion, the new mom keeps her makeup natural and elegant. From cleansers to blushes, keep scrolling to find out Meghan’s top makeup and skincare products

MORE: Meghan Markle used this cooling sunscreen to protect herself at the annual polo match

 

Polished

Perfect for all skin types including sensitive, this rice enzyme powder leaves the 38-year-old royal’s skin looking poreless. During an interview with Allure, Meghan stated, "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation.” The famous Japasean skincare brand is known for its gentle and natural ingredients, making it a must-have for all. 

Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder, $65, tatach.com

Kate Somerville Quench Moisturizer
© Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville Quench Moisturizer

Royal Treatment

If you’re looking for a serum which helps with hydration, wrinkles, promotes radiance -- look no further. Take a page out of Meghan’s beauty book with this moisturizing serum. It’s packed with a powerful combination of age-defense formulas to create a healthy, dewy complexion that's silky soft and picture-perfect. Now we understand why she always looks like she has slept more than 8-hours! 

Kate Somerville Quench moisturizer, $75, katesomerville.com

FRESH Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15
© FRESH

FRESH Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15

Power Pout

Take your lip balms to the next level with this SPF infused tinted lip treatment. The cult-favorite is moisturizing and smoothing with clear, sheer, or effortless color with lasting moisture and essential sun protection. Good news, these tinted lip treatments come in an array of hues such as coral, plum, red and more. 

FRESH Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15, $24, sephora.com

MORE: Here's why Meghan Markle's go-to tinted moisturizer has over 2,500 reviews on Nordstrom

Nivea skin
© Nivea

Nivea skin

Sculptor

Add this essential and must-have lotion to your everyday body care routine. The Hydra-IQ is the German brand’s exclusive technology supports your skin's own hydration to unleash deep, non-stop moisture that lasts more than 24 hours. Cheers to smoother bodies! 

NIVEA Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion, $8, target.com

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer
© Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer

Minimalist Makeup

When it comes to tinted moisturizers, just like Baby Archie’s new mom -- we’re fans of cult-loved tinted moisturizer as well. Lucky for us the best selling product has a new and improved formula, infused with skincare benefits for up to 24-hour hydration and SPF 30 sunscreen to protect. We’re predicting Meghan’s glam squad has introduced her to the newest launch. 

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, $47, sephora.com

BeautyBlender Sponge
© BeautyBlender

BeautyBlender Sponge

Makeup Essential

Royals, they’re just like us! Ask any makeup lover, this is must-have in their life. The Duchess of Sussex makeup always looks flawless and free of any line thanks to this beauty tool. Be sure to add this special sponge to your makeup bag. When wet, the super-soft material provides an even, smooth blend and bounce. Thank us later for your poreless canvas.

BeautyBlender Sponge, $20, beautyblender.com

NARS Orgasm Blush
© NARS

NARS Orgasm Blush

Perfectly Peachy 

Is it just us, or is Meghan always radiant? It’s thanks to NAR’s most iconic blush which delivers healthy-looking color to the complexion. The hue provides a natural-looking flushed finish which looks flattering on all skin tones. 

NARS Orgasm blush, $30, nars.com

Charlotte Tilbury 'The Duchess'
© Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury 'The Duchess'

Sheer Show

Created with the royal beauty in mind, iconic makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury created a rosy pink shade for us all. Its creamy formula helps create a fuller-looking, hydrated pout including light pigments and tree extracts.

Charlotte Tilbury 'The Duchess', $34, charlottetilbury.com

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries