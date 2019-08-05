Royal beauties, add Meghan Markle's beauty products to your collection

When it comes to maintaining a youthful and radiant glow, Meghan Markle does it with style and grace. It’s clear the Duchess of Sussex is a beauty enthusiast just like us, hence why we pay close attention to all her beauty must-haves. In true royal fashion, the new mom keeps her makeup natural and elegant. From cleansers to blushes, keep scrolling to find out Meghan’s top makeup and skincare products
Polished
Perfect for all skin types including sensitive, this rice enzyme powder leaves the 38-year-old royal’s skin looking poreless. During an interview with Allure, Meghan stated, "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation.” The famous Japasean skincare brand is known for its gentle and natural ingredients, making it a must-have for all.
Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder, $65, tatach.com