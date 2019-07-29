View 6 pics | Health and Beauty

...
Shop the Becky G x ColourPop 'Viva' collection inspired by Mexico

© ColourPop

Makeup collaborations with our favorite celebrities are always the best, especially when there's a special and cultural touch. Hence why we want everythinggggggggg from the newest Becky G x ColourPop collection which was inspired by Mexico. Though the Mayores singer continues to wow us with her looks, her latest cosmetic collaboration truly pays homage to her herencia. Wearing her Latina cape with pride, the 22-year-old star’s latest makeup collection is as vibrant and gorgeous as the Latinx culture. Just like our cover girl, the #BeckyGxColourpop collection is bright and bold. Keep reading to find out more on the makeup lineup.

© ColourPop

Mexicana Pride

The full bundle consists of four colorful and highly pigmented shadows as well as three must-have shimmery and long-lasting nude lip glosses. She went with the viva vibe because growing up the Sin Pijama artist always ​heard "Viva Mexico." Keeping her country's tradition the Mexican-American beauty added a few more empowering life mantras with this collection: “Viva el Amor," “Viva La Vida" and “Viva Las Mujeres." 

ColourPop x Becky G collection, $35, colourpop.com

© ColourPop

Electric Blue 

Let's take a moment of silence for this chica's fierceness! One of our favorite things about Becky G is that she isn't afraid to play with colors when it comes to her makeup. This turquoise shadow is perfect for those who aren't scared of using pops of colors or for the girl who wants to experiment. The blue hue is called Cielo and pays homage to her loved-ones in heaven. 

© ColourPop

Summer Shadows

Finish off the hot season with Becky G’s go-to shades in her newest collection Viva! From festive fuchsia and warm gold to a feisty orange and powerful aqua blue — these shimmers are everything you'll need to keep on shining this summer.

ColourPop x Becky G Viva Eye Shadow Foursome, $20, colourpop.com

© ColourPop

Orange Hues

Like many of us, Becky G loves the summertime hence why she named this red-orange with gold sheen verano. The famous long-wearing creme powder formula has a unique bouncy texture that is super creamy, insanely pigmented and has one swipe intensity with zero fallout. Talk about being fiesta ready!

© ColourPop

Nude Must-Have

If you’re obsessed with nude lips just as much as we are, you’re going to love this bundle. The lip glosses are enriched with jojoba oil to moisturize (yas!) and give you fuller-looking lip look. The flawless finishes give your pout a 3D pearl to sheer tint and look fabulous on all skin tones. Of course, Becky G didn’t shy away when it came to creating fun names for the lip glosses. "I wanted to share the special names behind our 3 new glosses," said the Power Ranger star. The names hold a special place in her heart. Honoring the ladies in her life, Becky G named her glosses “Ale” for Alejandra, her mom, “B” for Becky and the name that my family and friends call her and “Steph” for Stephanie, her sister. "Means so much to me that I could do this and honor the most important women in my life. Viva Las Mujeres," exclaimed the Mexican-American beauty.

ColourPop x Becky G Viva Lip Bundle, $18, colourpop.com

