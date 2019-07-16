The best Beauty and Tech Amazon Prime Day deals you need in your life

Calling all beauty and tech lovers! It's your time to shine and also spoil yourself, of course! Let's be honest. Whether you're a loyal online shopper or not, Amazon Prime Day is a huge deal for those trying to get a deal on products you've been eyeing all year long. As beauty and tech enthusiasts, we pride ourselves in taking advantage of a steal or deal when it comes to paying a pretty penny because after all, who doesn't love to save a little mula. Hence why we've rounded up the best beauty and electronic deals that'll have you blown away and ready to shop til you drop. From Latina-owned beauty brands, to Amazon-approved devices, to that bestselling eyeliner you've been wanting since forever – keep scrolling to see all the must-have products Amazon Prime Day has to offer this year.
Brighter Days
This Latina-owned clean and cruelty-free beauty brand is inspired by the rich culture of Miami and the Caribbean. The brand is offering a 10% off coupon for all beauty and skincare products listed on their Amazon shop page from July 14th – 17th (great for those who might have missed prime day deals).
Mia Del Mar Brightening Champagne Bubble Face Mask, $36, amazon.com