The best Beauty and Tech Amazon Prime Day deals you need in your life

The best Beauty and Tech Amazon Prime Day deals you need in your life
The best Beauty and Tech Amazon Prime Day deals you need in your life

Find out why Eva Mendes looks unrecognizable in her makeup-free selfie
Find out why Eva Mendes looks unrecognizable in her makeup-free selfie
Mia Del Mar Brightening Champagne Bubble Face Mask
Mia Del Mar Brightening Champagne Bubble Face Mask

Calling all beauty and tech lovers! It's your time to shine and also spoil yourself, of course! Let's be honest. Whether you're a loyal online shopper or not, Amazon Prime Day is a huge deal for those trying to get a deal on products you've been eyeing all year long. As beauty and tech enthusiasts, we pride ourselves in taking advantage of a steal or deal when it comes to paying a pretty penny because after all, who doesn't love to save a little mula. Hence why we've rounded up the best beauty and electronic deals that'll have you blown away and ready to shop til you drop. From Latina-owned beauty brands, to Amazon-approved devices, to that bestselling eyeliner you've been wanting since forever – keep scrolling to see all the must-have products Amazon Prime Day has to offer this year. 

Brighter Days

This Latina-owned clean and cruelty-free beauty brand is inspired by the rich culture of Miami and the Caribbean. The brand is offering a 10% off coupon for all beauty and skincare products listed on their Amazon shop page from July 14th – 17th (great for those who might have missed prime day deals).

Mia Del Mar Brightening Champagne Bubble Face Mask, $36, amazon.com

Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5

Tutorial-Approved

Who else loves watching beauty tutorials on their phones or laptops? If so, this electronic device may be one of the coolest investments you didn't know you needed. For the first time ever, Amazon is giving this product a major markdown. Today, you can grab a new Echo Show 5 for only $49.99. The Echo product benefits include controlling your home, watching your favorite beauty gurus, and making video calls with loved ones.

Amazon Echo Show 5, $49, amazon.com

Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner Blower
Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner Blower

Blown Away

Looking for a new blowout hot tool? The Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner Dryer provides glamorous looks in the comfort of your home with the power nozzle for fast finishing, dual heat and airflow controls with cool shot. We've tried it and have been loving it.

Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner Blower, $60, amazon.com

FullHD Revlon LipKit Unapologetic
FullHD Revlon LipKit Unapologetic

Pucker Up

You can now have some of supermodel Ashley Graham's favorite lipsticks with this Revlon lip set. The plus-size model chose three of her favorite Revlon lip products, then collaborated with the brand's product development team to find the exact lip shades she loved. The kit includes lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner. Enjoy this beauty sale, and feel just like the IT-model! 

Revlon Lip Kit in Unapologetic, $13, amazon.com

Amazon Echo
Amazon Echo

New Wave

Meet the Amazon device which connects you to the famous, 'Alexa'. This hand-free device is a must-have for days when you need to know if using anti-frizz spray is needed or on days when you want to book an appointment with your hairstylist. This voice control technology is perfect to incorporate into your everyday life and make those beautiful moments even better. Save $50 on this at-home must-have today.

Amazon Echo, $50, amazon.com

BanilaUsa Clean It Zero
BanilaUsa Clean It Zero

Smooth Away

This multipurpose product is simply magical! It cleans your makeup brushes, removes blackheads, removes deodorant residue and so much more. Infused with papaya, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, and Japanese Onsen Water, these ingredients help reduce inflammation and speed up breakout healing. Usually priced at $26, the brand is honoring its customer with a deal for prime day.

Banila Clean It Zero, $17, amazon.com

HiMirror
HiMirror

Mira Me

Where beauty and tech come together. This easy-to-use, technologically advanced mirror will step up your skincare game like never before. It offers in-depth, personalized skincare analysis based on the evolving condition of your skin. Splurge this summer with this vanity-approved product. Take 15% off your HiMirror and good news, you can get the above promos starting 7/15 – 7/21! Happy shopping!

HiMirror Mini, $119, amazon.com

Castor Oil USD Organic Cold Pressed Hexane-Free Castor Oil
Castor Oil USD Organic Cold Pressed Hexane-Free Castor Oil

Naturalista

Loved by Kylie Jenner, this organic product contains vitamins and fatty acids, such as castor oil which promotes better hair growth and helps nourish and hydrate the skin. Its multi-talented purpose makes it an easy buy for Prime Day. Enjoy up to 50% off on this product today! 

Castor Oil USD Organic Cold Pressed Hexane-Free Castor Oil

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara

Easy, Breezy, Beautiful

Time to celebrate, makeup junkies! We're super excited to announce COVERGIRL will have over 260 products on sale today. A select few are even up to 50% off including one of our favorite lash must-have products. Get the double pack mascara product today while they last! 

Covergirl Double Pack Lash Blast Volume Mascara, $8, amazon.com

Gold N Hot Professional Ionic Volumizer Dryer & Styler for textured Hair
Gold N Hot Professional Ionic Volumizer Dryer & Styler for textured Hair

Tried & True

With this hair gem, you’re just one step away from volume, body, and fullness. This revolutionary hair dryer and volumizer has a unique oval design which helps the airflow vents for powerful, precise styling and exceptional performance. Its soft and flexible detangling bristles provide the perfect amount of grip to guide your hair into perfection – even with the thickest of locks. Enjoy 30% off this product today while they last!

Gold N Hot Professional Ionic Volumizer Dryer & Styler for textured Hair, $80, amazon.com

Vichy Mineral 89 Daily Skin Booster Serum & Moisturizer
Vichy Mineral 89 Daily Skin Booster Serum & Moisturizer

Hydration Nation

In need of a new nourishing multipurpose beauty product? If so, we've got you covered. Try this lightweight facial moisturizer made with hyaluronic acid and 89% mineral water for plumper, softer skin and thank us later! Grab it while it's still in stock and spoil yourself with 30% off. 

Vichy Mineral 89 Daily Skin Booster Serum & Moisturizer, $30, amazon.com

stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Bestseller

If you're looking for a new, waterproof liner to add to your makeup bag – look no further. This liquid eyeliner is now 30% off along with select products from the brand. Its easy-glide applicator and quick-dry technology provide an all-day cat eye you've always dreamed of. 

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $17, amazon.com

