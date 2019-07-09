View 6 pics | Health and Beauty

This Latino MUA is behind all three of Rosalía's fierce beauty looks

...
This Latino MUA is behind all three of Rosalía's fierce beauty looks
You're reading

This Latino MUA is behind all three of Rosalía's fierce beauty looks

1/6
Now you can own the Clarins lip gloss Kate Middleton loves
Next

Now you can own the Clarins lip gloss Kate Middleton loves
Rosalía Saks Potts coat
© rosalia.vt

Rosalía Saks Potts coat

Spanish reggaeton artist, Rosalía is a force to be reckoned with. The Con Altura singer is known for being adventurous with her beauty looks. From her fierce nail art game to her creative hairstyles, it’s clear she’s just as into her looks as every beauty enthusiast. Hence why we weren’t surprised when we saw the 25-year-old flamenco-pop sensation show off three fashion looks with some killer makeup and hair inspos. Already proving she’s a fashion icon when it comes to festival attire, the Spanish beauty sported fluffy Saks Potts coats, in three different colors of pink, white and orange. Talk about F-I-E-R-C-E! The Danish outerwear brand is loved by big celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Cardi B, and Beyoncé and now Rosalía. Being that her style is so extravagant, her MUA Javier Ceferino was behind her gorgeous makeup and hair. The Latino MUA and hairstylist is so skilled, he’s the star’s go-to for a one-stop shop glam session. Keep reading to find out how to achieve Aute Cuture star’s beauty look.

MORE: Spanish singer Rosalía shows off fierce gold nails from new 'Aute Cuture' music video

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter GIVENCHY Ombre Interdite Liquid eyeshadow
©

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter GIVENCHY Ombre Interdite Liquid eyeshadow

Orange & On-point

Channel the Spanish singer’s peachy beauty look with a high pigmented foolproof cream eyeshadow which lasts up to 24 hours and a touch of glow that’ll make you radiate from the inside out. 

BECCA Cosmetics Highlighter, $38, beccacosmetics.com

GIVENCHY Liquid eyeshadow in Pink Quartz, $33, sephora.com

Rosalía Saks Potts coat
© rosalia.vt

Rosalía Saks Potts coat

Pretty & Pink

Let’s take a moment to celebrate Rosalía’s hot pink stylish vibe. We’re unofficially-official making her the ‘Queen of Bling,’ with her bedazzled accessories and alluring nails. 

MORE: This A-list superstar is Rosalía's number one fan

GIVENCHY Ombre Interdite Liquid eyeshadow Too Face Damn Girl! 24 Hour Mascara
©

GIVENCHY Ombre Interdite Liquid eyeshadow Too Face Damn Girl! 24 Hour Mascara

Lashes & Nudes

To create this look the celebrity makeup artist used a high-volume mascara and a matte nude lip to make her glow pop. For a beauty splurge, try this YSL lip stain which provides an ultra-matte and high pigmented finish and naked-lip feel. For your eyelashes volume is key! Go for a high-intensity mascara like this Too Faced beauty buy that'll give you a Hollywood-approved look.

 

YSL Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in Nu Interdit, $37, sephora.com

Too Faced Damn Girl! 24-Hour Mascara, $25, toofaced.com

Rosalía Saks Potts coat
© rosalia.vt

Rosalía Saks Potts coat

Fierce & Frosty

 

Cuhair 2pcs Punk Gold Silver Plated Elastic Hair
©

Cuhair 2pcs Punk Gold Silver Plated Elastic Hair

High Pony-approved

The multi-talented makeup and hairstylist, Javier was behind the Spanish star's high pony with a fierce gold chain hair tie. Let's take a moment to praise him for slaying her baby hairs perfectly!

Cuhair Gold Plated Woman Elastic band, $3, Amazon.com

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries