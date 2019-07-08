Ulta Beauty is launching a Frida Kahlo collection paying homage to the Mexican artist

Frida Kahlo continues to be an inspiration and legendary icon for many Latinas. Her art alone embodies her free-spirited soul, creativity, and boldness. It's no doubt, the Mexican painter’s beauty standards changed how many view women from head to toe. Her colorful and vibrant styles of prints and fabrics spoke to the Mexican culture. Whether she was owning her boldness with her fierce unibrow or braiding her hair perfectly into flowers and ribbons – Frida was and still is a beauty icon. Though some may call her a brow master, her political and progressive mindset speak to her character. She believed in equality for all while celebrating others' unique individuality. She was a true trailblazer, to say the least! To celebrate the late Frida, ULTA Beauty is launching a makeup collection to honor the Mexican community, her beauty, and her spirit. The makeup line features nine makeup items inspired by Kahlo, including its Signature Box, which contains a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, liquid lipstick in four shades, a highlighter, cheek duo, brow palette, blurring primer, brush set, Frida flower headband, and a Frida cosmetic bag. Continue scrolling to see what the makeup line looks like.
I paint flowers so they will not die. -Frida Kahlo
Channel the iconic painter’s signature look with this Frida Kahlo inspired red floral headband. It's the crowning touch to complete the icon’s look! The versatile hair accessory goes perfectly with a bold red lip from her collection. The creamy and comfortable matte liquid lipsticks are long-lasting with intense pigment payoff, smooth application, and perfect for all shades. The lipstick collections come in four different shades of pinks, nudes, and reds with names like Vida, Pasión, Sensual, and Surreal.
