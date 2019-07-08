View 6 pics | Health and Beauty
Ulta Beauty is launching a Frida Kahlo collection paying homage to the Mexican artist

Frida Kahlo continues to be an inspiration and legendary icon for many Latinas. Her art alone embodies her free-spirited soul, creativity, and boldness. It's no doubt, the Mexican painter’s beauty standards changed how many view women from head to toe. Her colorful and vibrant styles of prints and fabrics spoke to the Mexican culture. Whether she was owning her boldness with her fierce unibrow or braiding her hair perfectly into flowers and ribbons – Frida was and still is a beauty icon. Though some may call her a brow master, her political and progressive mindset speak to her character. She believed in equality for all while celebrating others' unique individuality. She was a true trailblazer, to say the least! To celebrate the late Frida, ULTA Beauty is launching a makeup collection to honor the Mexican community, her beauty, and her spirit. The makeup line features nine makeup items inspired by Kahlo, including its Signature Box, which contains a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, liquid lipstick in four shades, a highlighter, cheek duo, brow palette, blurring primer, brush set, Frida flower headband, and a Frida cosmetic bag. Continue scrolling to see what the makeup line looks like. 

I paint flowers so they will not die. -Frida Kahlo

 

Channel the iconic painter’s signature look with this Frida Kahlo inspired red floral headband. It's the crowning touch to complete the icon’s look! The versatile hair accessory goes perfectly with a bold red lip from her collection. The creamy and comfortable matte liquid lipsticks are long-lasting with intense pigment payoff, smooth application, and perfect for all shades. The lipstick collections come in four different shades of pinks, nudes, and reds with names like Vida, Pasión, Sensual, and Surreal. 

Frida Kahlo Floral Headband, $18, ulta.com

Matte Liquid Lipstick in Pasión, $10 each, ulta.com

“I am my own muse, I am the subject I know best. The subject I want to know better.” – Frida Kahlo

 

Pay homages to Frida’s artistic muse and creative spirit with her inspired brush set and collector's tin. This collection features four full-size brushes to create any look. The cosmetic bag is as beautiful as the late artist and activist was. This beauty buy is a perfect size for both travel or every day. Switch up your new makeup bag this summer with this colorful gem. 

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Cosmetic Bag, $20, ulta.com

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Artist Brush Set, $30, ulta.com

“I am not sick. I am broken. But I am happy to be alive as long as I can paint.” – Frida Kahlo

 

Though we’re sure Frida didn’t use primers and highlighters during her time, the collection consists of modern-day makeup must-haves. This face primer helps create a flawless canvas for makeup application, while the liquid illuminator provides hydration and a radiant glowing finish. 

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Face Primer, $15, ulta.com

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Liquid Illuminator, $10, ulta.com

Painting completed my life. -Frida Kahlo

 

This palette is a Frida collector’s dream in every way. As a self-portrait artist, the late artist found peace in creating colorful visuals for herself and others making this eyeshadow a perfect way to honor her. The set of 12 universally flattering yet playful eye shadow shades come in both matte and shimmer finishes. Transform your eyes into a masterpiece with this palette. We’ll be waiting to see what you create.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Signature Box, $30, ulta.com

Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly? -Frida Kahlo

 

Add this blush & bronzer duo set to your makeup routine this summer. The dynamic duo comes in two shades of cheek applicating shades with lightweight, buildable coverage and a natural matte finish.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Blush & Bronzer Duo, $12, ulta.com

The most important part of the body is the brain. Of my face, I like the eyebrows and eyes. -Frida Kahlo

 

Frida’s eyebrows were such a huge part of her identity, as she empowered herself to create her definition of beauty. It’s safe to say the artist was always making a statement, as she believed feminine and masculine beauty is subjective to one’s preference. To honor her empowering truth, the brand launched a master brow kit for you to take your brows to the next level. Whether you’re taking a beauty page out of Frida’s book and rocking your brow, or simply sculpting out your arch, this product is here to help. 

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Brow Master Palette, $15, ulta.com

