Dermatologist-approved body hacks that'll have your skin feeling healthy and smooth

Dermatologist-approved body hacks that'll have your skin feeling healthy and smooth
Dermatologist-approved body hacks that'll have your skin feeling healthy and smooth

Alba Botancia Maxium Sunscreen 70
Alba Botancia Maxium Sunscreen 70

As warmer weather continues to heat up, it’s only natural that our head to toe skincare routines are set to change as well. To keep your body on point, we partnered with Latina dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara to help us achieve a silky smooth finish. From exfoliating, SPF and more, keep reading to find out how to create the best summer body yet!

Summer Switch Up

Going from cooler to warmer weather can really take a toll on your skin. To find the perfect regimen for summer I would choose a product that fits your lifestyle and skin for a long-lasting relationship. Because our skin takes a hit from all the UV rays, make sure to always apply sunscreen! Even when the sun isn't as strong. Besides sunscreen I would add in a gentle exfoliant to help shed those skin cells, this keeps that dewy summer glow going, as well as a hydrating cleanser and moisturizer to keep your skin fresh all day.

Try: Alba Botanica Maximum Sunscreen Clear Spray SPF 70, $15, albabotanica.com

Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar
Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar

Darker Complexion

Harsh cleansers can cause irritation in the skin, and this can leave behind discoloration, especially for women of color who suffer from specialized skin issues. Women with darker skin tones may suffer from excess oil, hyperpigmentation, acne and eczema so the most important thing when using a cleanser is to choose one that is gentle, moisturizing, and one that respects the skin’s barrier like the Dove Beauty Bar! With its signature ¼ moisturizing cream it won’t strip away skin’s moisture like ordinary soap can. Moreover, it promotes anti-aging by helping increase skin elasticity, and gently removes make-up without drying out the skin – making it the perfect combo for healthy, glowing skin among women of color.

Try: Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar, $6, walmart.com

Dove Relaxing Lavender Beauty Bar
Dove Relaxing Lavender Beauty Bar

Exfoliate less or more? 

We lose around 50 million skin cells a day so exfoliating is important and necessary! However, over exfoliation and harsh scrubbing can be damaging to your skin which can lead to skin conditions such as eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, and accelerated skin aging. I advise exfoliating a maximum of twice a week to ensure you remove the right amount of dead skin cells. After cleansing, gently pat skin dry (instead of rubbing). Rubbing the skin jostled barrier cells and makes locking in moisture more difficult. A gentle pat leaves them intact, making hydration a much easier task. Lastly, don’t forget to apply a moisturizer within minutes of getting out of the shower. That way, you’re able to trap in the ambient humidity before it evaporates, leaving your skin smooth, soft and radiant.

Try: Dove Relaxing Lavender Beauty Bar, $6, target.com

La Roche Posay Anthelios 50 AOX Serum
La Roche Posay Anthelios 50 AOX Serum

Suncare Selection

Make sure to choose a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher for everyday use. Reapply every 2 hours with intense sun exposure. Don't take the Tinder approach to sunscreen - in other words, don't grab the first one that smells or looks good. Choose one that best fits your skin issues! The most common misconceptions during the summer is sunscreen usage among women of color. Generally, women with darker skin tones believe they don’t sunscreen - we sure do!! Especially those who suffer from Melasma or Skin Discoloration. Women of color wrinkle less than those with lighter tones. Brown skin has a natural SPF of about 13, while lighter skin has an SPF of about 3. However, 90% of the signs of aging come from daily, unprotected exposure to UV light which is why Sunscreen is essential.

Try: La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 AOX Daily Antioxidant Face Serum SPF, $43, ulta.com

