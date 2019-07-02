Dermatologist-approved body hacks that'll have your skin feeling healthy and smooth

As warmer weather continues to heat up, it’s only natural that our head to toe skincare routines are set to change as well. To keep your body on point, we partnered with Latina dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara to help us achieve a silky smooth finish. From exfoliating, SPF and more, keep reading to find out how to create the best summer body yet!
Summer Switch Up
Going from cooler to warmer weather can really take a toll on your skin. To find the perfect regimen for summer I would choose a product that fits your lifestyle and skin for a long-lasting relationship. Because our skin takes a hit from all the UV rays, make sure to always apply sunscreen! Even when the sun isn't as strong. Besides sunscreen I would add in a gentle exfoliant to help shed those skin cells, this keeps that dewy summer glow going, as well as a hydrating cleanser and moisturizer to keep your skin fresh all day.
Try: Alba Botanica Maximum Sunscreen Clear Spray SPF 70, $15, albabotanica.com