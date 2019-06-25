These body scrubs will keep your skin firm and smooth this summer

When it comes to nailing down a skincare routine for your face, women go out of their way to perfect a regimen. From cleansers, serums, oils, to moisturizers it becomes second nature knowing what works for our faces, but sadly we sometimes neglect the rest of our body. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, our bodies are always making new skin cells and getting rid of old ones. In fact, your body gets rid of 30,000 to 40,000 old skin cells every day! Fun fact, the skin you see now will be gone in about a month. Hence why a full 360-skincare routine that targets the face and body are a must-have. Whether you’re looking to scrub out those ingrown hairs, target hyperpigmentation, or get rid of unwanted cellulite, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best exfoliating beauty buys and tips, to keep your skin looking fresh, smooth, and simply irresistible!
Supple & Smooth
Step up your body care routine with this lemongrass-infused sugar scrub. This gem will keep your skin looking silky-smooth while buffing away dull skin. The magic inside the dreamy jar will hydrate, smooth, and perfect your skin’s texture while giving you a fresh feeling. Scrub on’!
Beautycounter Sugar Body Scrub In Lemongrass, $40, beautycounter.com