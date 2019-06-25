View 7 pics | Health and Beauty

These body scrubs will keep your skin firm and smooth this summer

Beautycounter Body Scrub
©

Beautycounter Body Scrub

When it comes to nailing down a skincare routine for your face, women go out of their way to perfect a regimen. From cleansers, serums, oils, to moisturizers it becomes second nature knowing what works for our faces, but sadly we sometimes neglect the rest of our body. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, our bodies are always making new skin cells and getting rid of old ones. In fact, your body gets rid of 30,000 to 40,000 old skin cells every day! Fun fact, the skin you see now will be gone in about a month. Hence why a full 360-skincare routine that targets the face and body are a must-have. Whether you’re looking to scrub out those ingrown hairs, target hyperpigmentation, or get rid of unwanted cellulite, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best exfoliating beauty buys and tips, to keep your skin looking fresh, smooth, and simply irresistible!

Supple & Smooth

Step up your body care routine with this lemongrass-infused sugar scrub. This gem will keep your skin looking silky-smooth while buffing away dull skin. The magic inside the dreamy jar will hydrate, smooth, and perfect your skin’s texture while giving you a fresh feeling. Scrub on’!

Beautycounter Sugar Body Scrub In Lemongrass, $40, beautycounter.com

Sol De Janeiro Smooth Scrub
©

Sol De Janeiro Smooth Scrub

Detox & Play

This Brazilian-made one-of-kind formula helps detoxify and treat unwanted cellulite and marks. That’s right get ready to say goodbye to those manchas you’ve been trying to get rid of for ages. Packed with Brazilian Quartz Crystal, this product helps polish and smooth while the soothing Amazon river clay helps purify. Feel free to use all over your legs, arms, chest, back, and of course your bum bum

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bod Buff Smoothing Scrub 'N' Mask, $25, soldejaneiro.com

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish
©

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish

Polish Up

Ready for an at-home spa treatment with this body polish? Packed with healing properties such as crushed lavender and coconut milk, this exfoliating product transforms your skin in just one application. The creamy texture hydrates and buffs away dull and dry skin while leaving your skin feeling silky smooth. Use 3-4 times a week to keep your body looking and feeling like a million bucks. 

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Crushed Lavender and Coconut Milk, $6, dove.com

Bawdy Slap It
©

Bawdy Slap It

Maskin’ & Relaxin’

There’s a bottom-lovin' sheet mask calling your name ladies! These two separate sheets are packed with caffeine to retexturize and detoxify your skin. The active properties help improve texture and tone by reducing the orange peel effect—leaving your skin plumped, hydrated, and super smooth. After using a body scrub, apply to clean skin and keep on for 15 minutes then get ready to shake your bum bum! 

BAWDY Slap It Butt Sheet Mask for Retexturizing + Detoxifying Butt Sheet Mask, $9, ulta.com

Kuida Spray Relajante Tapa Blanca
©

Kuida Spray Relajante Tapa Blanca

CBD-approved!

Using CBD products on your body helps hydrate, renew, reduce clogged pores while leaving it soft. This Colombian-made brand is pioneering the term CBDERM, an exclusive technology that provides the research behind the powerful antioxidants in CBD products. When using this body product, feel free to let it sit on the skin without washing. The CBD ingredients need to stay rinse-free to achieve long-lasting results. 

Kuida CBD Facial Body Scrub, $35, kuidaskincare.com

Dial Soap Himalayan Salt Exfoliating Body Wash
©

Dial Soap Himalayan Salt Exfoliating Body Wash

Wash & Go! 

Give yourself some much-deserved “me time” with this rich body wash formula that leaves skin feeling healthy and energized. Infused with Himalayan salts, this delicate exfoliating body wash will leave your skin unbelievably soft, smooth and refreshed. Remember beauty is an act of self-love and taking a moment for yourself is more a necessity than a luxury! 

Himalayan Salt Enriching Body Wash, $8, walmart.com

Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub
©

Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub

Naturally Smooth 

This multi-particle scrub buffs and micro-polishes to give you smooth, glowing skin. Its soothing formula regenerates your skin with natural essential oils, leaving your skin unbelievably smooth. Infused with pink Himalayan, Hawaiian sea salt, cranberry fiber, apricot seed powder, and organic sugar micro-polish this organic product provides a long-lasting glowing finish.  

Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub Brightening Body Exfoliator, $79, tataharperskincare.com

