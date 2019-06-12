Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and more royals wore these fragrances for their royal weddings

View 10 pics | Health and Beauty

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II

When it comes to royal weddings, everyone stops and stares to witness the graceful essence of each bride as she walks down the aisle. From Meghan Markle to Grace Kelly, royal weddings take you to a magical moment where every detail down to the fragrances they wore on their big day matter. As royal and beauty enthusiasts, we pay extra close attention to each bride’s beauty look from head to toe down to the fragrance she wears on her wedding day. Keep scrolling to find out what your favorite royal bride wore on her magical day.

1947

Floris White Rose
Floris White Rose

Before saying “I do”, Queen Elizabeth II chose to wear a floral perfume by Floris London in 1947. The scent has hints of rose, cool iris, warm amber, jasmine, and musk. Lucky for you, the graceful perfume is still around today! Now you too can smell and feel like a queen.

 

Floris’ White Rose, $135, florislondon.com

Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly

1956

Fleurissimo
Fleurissimo

As the elegant actress Grace Kelly walked down the aisle to wed Prince Rainier III in 1956 she had perfumers at Creed to make Fleurissimo. The fragrance was made especially for the Princess of Monaco and mimicked her stunning wedding bouquet scents.

 

Creed Eau De Parfum Spray, $360, creedboutique.com

Princess Diana
Princess Diana

1981

Houbigant Paris’ Quelques Fleurs L'Original Parfum
Houbigant Paris’ Quelques Fleurs L'Original Parfum

In 1981, the flawless Princess Diana spritzed herself with notes of bergamot, galbanum, tarragon, and lemon, and heart scents of jasmine, lily of the valley, violet, rose and orange blossom from the French fragrance brand House of Houbigant. Fit for the Princess of Wales, the fragrance bottle is definitely royal-approved!

 

Houbigant Paris’ Quelques Fleurs L'Original Parfum, $200, houbigant-parfum.com

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

2011

White Gardenia Petals
White Gardenia Petals

When the modern-day royal, Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge wore delicate notes of bergamot, cassis, and lily by the London-based brand Illuminum. As the wedding bells chimed, the royal bride proclaimed her love for Prince William looking and smelling divine.

White Gardenia Petals, $140, illuminumlondon.com

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

2018

Bergamotto Di Positano
Bergamotto Di Positano

The Duchess of Sussex took a page out of Queen Elizabeth II’s beauty book as she wore a personalized perfume from Floris London – the same company as the Queen. Meghan Markle’s fragrance notes were bergamot entwined with mandarin and a touch of marine scents.

Bergamotto Di Positano Eau De Parfum, $180, florislondon.com

