Remembering and celebrating Edith Gonzalez's fearless beauty evolution
Remembering and celebrating Edith Gonzalez's fearless beauty evolution

Edith Gonzalez 2001
Edith Gonzalez 2001

The late Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez was a telenovela legend in every way. The star passed away on June 13 at the age of 54, three years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her iconic career began at the youthful age of six as she appeared on different shows on Televisa, Telemundo and TV Azteca networks. Known for her leading roles in Salomé and Mujer de madera the late actress’ fearless beauty looks are ones worth remembering. From her gorgeous blonde locks to even when treatment took away her hair, Edith’s confident beauty looks are unmatched. Keep scrolling for the late telenovela star’s best beauty looks.

MORE: Beloved Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez dies at 54

2001

The Mexican star was praised for her healthy gorgeous blonde hair and high cheekbones.

Edith Gonzalez 2005
Edith Gonzalez 2005

2005

Embracing her natural curls, Edith stepped out showing them off along with her Latina-approved red lip.

Edith Gonzalez 2007

Edith Gonzalez 2007

2007

The Mujer de madera actress all smiles as she rocks bangs and a flawless smokey eye.

Edith Gonzalez 2008
Edith Gonzalez 2008

2008

Switching things up a bit, Edith went mocha brown and looked absolutely stunning.

Edith Gonzalez 2013
Edith Gonzalez 2013

2011

Actress Edith Gonzalez attends the Glamour Magazine 15th Anniversary party with an elegant updo and bold lip.

Edith Gonzalez 2017
Edith Gonzalez 2017

2017

After being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, the Mexican star shows off the true meaning of confidence by showing off her natural beauty.

Edith Gonzalez 2018

Edith Gonzalez 2018

2017

Shortly after her bold and beautiful appearance, the telenovela actress took her to look to the next level with a roaring 20’s inspired wig.

Edith Gonzalez 2017

Edith Gonzalez 2017

2018

Regaining her health Edith grew out her hair after treatment with her natural hair color and curls.

