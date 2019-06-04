View 10 pics | Health and Beauty

From Barbara Palvin to Camila Mendes, these 10 celebrity hairstyles are perfect for the summer

From Barbara Palvin to Camila Mendes, these 10 celebrity hairstyles are perfect for the summer
From Barbara Palvin to Camila Mendes, these 10 celebrity hairstyles are perfect for the summer

Joan Smalls’ bold orange makeup is totally on trend for summer
Joan Smalls’ bold orange makeup is totally on trend for summer
Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin

Goodbye, spring and Hola, summer! The year's hottest season is officially approaching. And sure, that means short shorts, oversized beach accessories (JLo and A-Rod approved sunnies, anyone?) and cute bikinis are on the horizon, but before you swap your winter wear for summer gear, consider a total change to welcome in the heat—a new and improved hairstyle!

Below HOLA! USA highlights some of our favorite celebrity hairstyles that are a go-to if you want to revamp your look for the summer. From loose waves to chic updos and colorful braids, these are some looks you'll surely see!

 

Loose Waves

If you're tinkering with the idea of chopping off your locks, look to this long bob for some inspiration. It's short, but still the perfect length to style loose waves. 

 

Photo: @barbarapalvin

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell

Wet Waves

The "I just got out of the pool" look is very in for the summer months. To achieve the style, slather on as much of your favorite hair oil product as you can, and do as Shay Mitchell does and part your hair on the side. 

 

Photo: @shaymitchell

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Half Up Ponytail

Happy hours in the summertime are the greatest, but also the hottest. For an evening out on the town, opt for the half up ponytail. Bonus points if you have a mega sparkly band to match your outfit.

 

Photo: @kimkardashian 

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Beach Waves

Probably the easiest style for the summer is long beach waves. Use a curling wand and hold for five seconds to get long, loose waves and not tight curls.

 

Photo: @vanessahudgens

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o

Tools as Accessories

If you really want to make a hair statement, but don't have any accessories, don't fret! You can accessorize with just about anything, including hair clips! Attach them all around your hair for a fierce look. 

 

Photo: @lupitanyongo 

Sofia Carson
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Low Ponytail

A slicked-back low ponytail fast, easy and perfect if you have a jam-packed itinerary of events planned for a summer weekend. 

 

 

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg

Colorful Braids

Braids are fun, but colorful braids? They'll add a pop of color with any and every outfit. Plus, this updo is guaranteed to stay put on a hot beach day.

 

Photo: @vernonfrancois

Sophie Turner
© Getty Images

Sophie Turner

Wispy Bangs

One way to framatically switch up your hairstyle is by chopping up your hair and sporting a fierce fringe. These bangs work with short, long, straight and curly hair.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes

Soft and Slick

Another way to get your hair out of your face with the sticky sun shining down on you, is slicking the top half back, while  wearing the bottom half down. 

 

Photo: @camilamendes

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

Regal Details

If you're not into the whole wearing hair tools as accessories, then opt for a straight up crown. Wether you're at happy hour, a picnic or enjoying a beach day, you can never go wrong by wearing a crown because girl, you are a QUEEN.

 

Photo: @kristin_ess

