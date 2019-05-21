Recreate these Frida Kahlo-inspired nails at your next salon appointment

The Mexican self-portrait artist Frida Kahlo continues to influence the beauty world today. Known for her one-of-a-kind, fierce beauty standards, the famous activist owned her Latinidad in every way. She wore breathtaking flower crowns, embraced her unibrow and redefined the way we look at Mexican (and Hispanic) beauty. Channel the inner artist in you by recreating her famous self-portraits during your next nail appointment.
Get spring ready with this hue of blue and of course a self-portrait of the iconic artist.
Photo: /@haircolorfashion2019