View 9 pics | Health and Beauty

Recreate these Frida Kahlo-inspired nails at your next salon appointment

...
Recreate these Frida Kahlo-inspired nails at your next salon appointment
You're reading

Recreate these Frida Kahlo-inspired nails at your next salon appointment

1/9
Jessica Alba gets real about how Hollywood has affected her body image
Next

Jessica Alba gets real about how Hollywood has affected her body image
Frida Kahlo Nails
© Instagram

Frida Kahlo Nails

The Mexican self-portrait artist Frida Kahlo continues to influence the beauty world today. Known for her one-of-a-kind, fierce beauty standards, the famous activist owned her Latinidad in every way. She wore breathtaking flower crowns, embraced her unibrow and redefined the way we look at Mexican (and Hispanic) beauty. Channel the inner artist in you by recreating her famous self-portraits during your next nail appointment.

MORE: The best celebrity nails on Instagram

Get spring ready with this hue of blue and of course a self-portrait of the iconic artist. 

Photo: /@haircolorfashion2019

Frida Kahlo Nails
© Instagram

Frida Kahlo Nails

Talk about a masterpiece. From sugar skulls to Mexican-inspired art, these nails truly pay homage to Frida and we can't stop obsessing over them.

Photo:/@sweetandsavvynails

handjobsbyallison
© Instagram

handjobsbyallison

MORE: Here’s why Khloé Kardashian and Mindy Kaling swear by the Aztec Indian healing clay mask

Known for her flower crowns, these nail designs are a perfect fit for every Frida-lover. 

Photo: /@handjobsbyallison

Frida Kahlo Nails
© Instagram

Frida Kahlo Nails

Take your red nails to the next level with these gorgeous claws. 

Photo:/@gm.nails34

Frida Kahlo Nails
© Instagram

Frida Kahlo Nails

Keep it simple with this black chic Frida-inspired nail art. 

Photo:/@go_to_sova

Frida Kahlo Nails
© Instagram

Frida Kahlo Nails

If you're an artist yourself, feel free to give this nail art a spin on your own at home.

Photo:/@emmalouisenailsbeauty

Frida Kahlo Nails
© Instagram

Frida Kahlo Nails

The power of red is real. These cactus Frida fiesta claws are everything! Be sure to show these to your nail tech during your next salon visit. 

Photo:/@manimaeve

Frida Kahlo Nails
© Instagram

Frida Kahlo Nails

Channel your inner green goddess with this leafy nail art - it's a perfect original design to test out. 

Photo:/@simicandrea

Frida Kahlo Nails
© Instagram

Frida Kahlo Nails

For the girly-girl in all of us, these pretty in pink nails are a must-try!

Photo:/@sophierevolver

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries