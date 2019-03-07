Girl Power! These favorited beauty brands are led by female entrepreneurs

Power to the ladies! As true beauty aficionados, we believe it’s never a dull moment when it comes to all things makeup and skincare. Whether it’s a new tool that promises the look of airbrushed foundation or a lipstick that won’t smudge, you bet we’ll be one of the first in line to try it. That’s why, in honor of International Women’s Day, we’re featuring a few of our favorite beauty brands founded by female entrepreneurs. According to the International Women’s Day website, the day celebrates "the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women."
And in case you need some words of encouragemnt, during a United Nations Women’s event in 2015, Duchess Meghan Markle famously said, “It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision — because it isn’t enough to simply talk about equality. One must believe it.”
Scroll through the gallery for some beauty-filled female empowerment.
Beautyblender
You can thank Rea Ann Silva for the pink sponge that entirely changed the way we apply makeup. The Latina CEO created a product that’s been used by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Olivia Culpo and likely thousands more. Since its launch the company has expanded to not only include sponge-cleaning products but makeup too. In an interview with HOLA! USA Re Ann said, “I had actually gone to design school so I thought initially my interest was in fashion. But it took me working at a makeup counter to learn my real love and talent was in beauty.” Thank goodness for that!
Photo: Beautyblender.com