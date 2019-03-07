View 5 pics | Health and Beauty

Girl Power! These favorited beauty brands are led by female entrepreneurs
Girl Power! These favorited beauty brands are led by female entrepreneurs

Beauty Blender

Power to the ladies! As true beauty aficionados, we believe it’s never a dull moment when it comes to all things makeup and skincare. Whether it’s a new tool that promises the look of airbrushed foundation or a lipstick that won’t smudge, you bet we’ll be one of the first in line to try it. That’s why, in honor of International Women’s Day, we’re featuring a few of our favorite beauty brands founded by female entrepreneurs. According to the International Women’s Day website, the day celebrates "the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women."

And in case you need some words of encouragemnt, during a United Nations Women’s event in 2015, Duchess Meghan Markle famously said, “It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision — because it isn’t enough to simply talk about equality. One must believe it.”

Scroll through the gallery for some beauty-filled female empowerment.

 

Beautyblender

You can thank Rea Ann Silva for the pink sponge that entirely changed the way we apply makeup. The Latina CEO created a product that’s been used by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Olivia Culpo and likely thousands more. Since its launch the company has expanded to not only include sponge-cleaning products but makeup too. In an interview with HOLA! USA Re Ann said, “I had actually gone to design school so I thought initially my interest was in fashion. But it took me working at a makeup counter to learn my real love and talent was in beauty.” Thank goodness for that!

 

Photo: Beautyblender.com

Joanna Vargas

Celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas is known for giving A-listers the royal facial treatment ahead of glam events. The beauty entrepreneur’s high-end treatments and plant-based products are beloved among celebrities, socialites and models alike.

 

Photo: Joannavargas.com

Glossier

The beauty brand that made you fall in love with millennial pink was founded by Emily Weiss, who in 2010 started her beauty blog Into the Gloss. Since 2014 Glossier has amassed a cult following that stands behind the brand’s belief of “skin first, makeup second.” What started with only four products has now more than tripled to an entire collection of skincare and makeup products. On March 4, Glossier launched an additional brand called Glossier Play.

 

Photo: Glossier.com

Ouai

The ultra-cool haircare products brand was founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. Since its launch in 2016 Ouai has been blessing us with their Wave Spray, multi-tasking Hair Oil and chic merch. The brand is also proud to be 70% female.

“I admire all women. I’m constantly inspired by them. They’re driven, hardworking, strong, and empowering. Just watching the female entrepreneurs in my life, keeps me pushing towards my goals,” says the founder.

 

Photo: Ouai.com

Moroccan Oil

Carmen Tal co-founded Moroccan Oil listening to the women surrounding her. Following a coloring service gone wrong, the businesswoman who hails from Chile discovered the product that’s now considered an iconic beauty brand. Besides giving women the tools for lustrous hair, their main goal is to ignite them with confidence. “My passion is to continue to empower this confidence. This is the promise of Moroccan Oil,” says Carmen in a promotional video.

 

Photo: Moroccanoil.com

