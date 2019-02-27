The Meghan Markle effect à la messy bun! These celebrities have also made the messy bun iconic

View 11 pics | Health and Beauty

The most famous look of the Duchess of Sussex has been for decades a fashion staple of Hollywood ‘it’ girls

...
Meghan Markle messy bun
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle messy bun

Meghan Markle, or as we now call her, the Duchess of Sussex, made the messy bun her distinctive, signature hair style. She likes it so much that she even styled her hair into a messy bun the day of her wedding to Prince Harry. But decades before we fell in love with Meghan Markle’s hair-do, other celebrities rocked this hairstyle in a seemingly effortless and elegant way. Stars like Katharine Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot wore it often and with a very chic sexiness that helped make them timeless icons of style.

 

Photo: Getty Images

Katharine Hepburn messy bun
© Cover Images

Katharine Hepburn messy bun

In 1947 movie Song of Love, Katharine Hepburn wore her own version of the messy bun.

 

Photo: Cover Images

Brigitte Bardot messy bun
© Cover Images

Brigitte Bardot messy bun

In the 60’s French diva Brigitte Bardot made the messy bun the symbol of the cool and sexy girls. 
 

 

Photo: Cover Images

 

Audrey Hepburn messy bun
© Cover Images

Audrey Hepburn messy bun

The gorgeous, incomparable Audrey Hepburn was a fan of the messy bun. The Breakfast at Tiffany's star truly made the look absolutely timeless. Here you can see how she wore it in the 1963 movie Charade, with co-star Cary Grant.

 

Photo: Cover Images

jane-fonda-messy-bun
© Cover Images

jane-fonda-messy-bun

Robert Redford fell in love with Jane Fonda - and her messy bun - in the 1967 movie Barefoot in the Park.

 

Photo: Cover Images

 

Salma Hayek messy bun
© WENN

Salma Hayek messy bun

The very messy bun was Salma Hayek's go-to style for various Hollywood functions throughout the early 2000s.

 

Photo: WENN

Jennifer Lopez messy bun
© WENN

Jennifer Lopez messy bun

Jennifer Lopez rocked the 2010 Oscar’s red carpet with a messy bun that made her look both stylish and fresh. The hairstyle brings out the star's delicate features!

 

Photo: WENN

Disney Princess Tiana
© Getty Images

Disney Princess Tiana

Even Disney princesses have worn the messy bun! Tiana, the main protagonist in the film The Princess and the Frog, looked fabulous with the hairstyle.
 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez messy bun
© Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez messy bun

See how Eiza González made the messy bun hers at Marie Claire's 2018 Image Maker Awards. This is just further proof that Meghan Markle's influence can be seen practically everywhere! Indeed, once she became Prince Harry's fiancée, her hairstyle has been copied time and again by newer celebs.

 

Photo: Getty Images

cardib-messy-bun
© Getty Images

cardib-messy-bun

Miss Grammy's herself, the fabulous Cardi B., showed up to last year’s ceremony with the messiest of buns. We dig it!

 

Photo: Getty Images

Penelope Cruz messy bun
© Getty Images

Penelope Cruz messy bun

Even Spanish superstar Penelope Cruz has fallen head-over-heels for the messy bun. She looks absolutely ravishing!

 

Photo: Getty Images

