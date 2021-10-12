Beauty inspired by Mexican Heritage: Meet Becalia Botanicals, a brand created by Jazmin Guerrero

First-generation Mexican-American, Jazmin Guerrero, founded Becalia Botanicals, a brand merging beauty and culture with products that keep memories of Mexico, its rituals, and legacy alive.

Becalia Botanicals formulates their products by incorporating different textures, scents, and forms of signature Mexican food such as rice, avocado, and cinnamon to provide customers with a nourishing experience.

©Becalia Botanicals



Finely textured clay mask infused with a nourishing blend of Hibiscus, Rosehip, and Coconut milk powder.

Jazmin is “committed to crafting intentional and effective products” that will help her clients remember and stay connected to their roots. “As a first-generation Mexican-American, my family loved something about me that I didn’t know existed,” she explains. “Growing up, even as a little kid, I was always welcomed to sit with the women who raised and inspired me; my Abuela Rebeca, my mom Otilia, and my Tia Celia. We shared meals. We talked. We didn’t have a lot, but we had each other.”

The businesswoman explains that her family embedded her with valuable lessons that she proudly applies today in her career. “They taught me well about the importance of transparency and work ethic and that how we make people feel is more important than how good we look on paper. I became who I am today because of their words, sacrifices, and love,” Guerrero said.

©Agencies



Becalia Botanicals, a brand created by Jazmin Guerrero

Becalia Botanicals has a range of products created for Latinas looking for effective products and traditional ingredients. These four items should be a must in your shelf or beauty pantry to start your beauty routine.