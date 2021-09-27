How to treat estrogen-deficient skin in your 30s

The conversations surrounding pro-aging and menopause are growing every day. The same way we think about suncare in our 20’s and its impact on our skin in our 40’s is the same way we should be thinking about estrogen-deficient skin (EDS) in our 30’s.

As thirty-year-olds approach perimenopause (early menopause), they are more curious about menopausal skin and how estrogen plays a critical role in helping skin maintain optimal moisture retention, collagen and elastin levels, and skin thickness.

Triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, MD, FAAD, shares with HOLA! USA how to get to the root of EDS and target it by using products such as Emepelle, the first and only clinically proven skincare line to safely and effectively help address these skin changes non-hormonally.



©GettyImages



What is menopausal skin? Another term for “menopausal skin” is “estrogen-deficient skin.” With menopause, there is a significant shift in hormones, namely the drop in estrogen. Estrogen plays a major role in collagen production, which drops by 30%. What are the first signs of menopausal skin? Dry skin is one of the first manifestations of menopausal or estrogen-deficient. Dry skin shows up pretty quickly once the oil glands start to decrease production. Signs of collagen loss and thinning epidermis take a little longer to manifest. Should we be concerned about it? Why? Every woman will experience menopause, so that means every woman will experience a decrease in estrogen and skin changes like dryness, laxity, atrophy, dullness. Aging is inevitable, but there are ways to decrease the signs of aging. What is estrogen, and why does it play a critical role in moisture retention and collagen? Estrogen is a sex hormone responsible for developing and regulating the female reproductive system, secondary sex characteristics, and youthful skin. It plays a significant role in collagen production by increasing fibroblast activity (which builds collagen) and decreasing enzymes that break down collagen. It improves skin hydration by increasing hyaluronic acid production in the dermis, and it also increases the production of oil glands to keep the skin moisturized.