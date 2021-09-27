How to treat estrogen-deficient skin in your 30s

The conversations surrounding pro-aging and menopause are growing every day. The same way we think about suncare in our 20’s and its impact on our skin in our 40’s is the same way we should be thinking about estrogen-deficient skin (EDS) in our 30’s.
As thirty-year-olds approach perimenopause (early menopause), they are more curious about menopausal skin and how estrogen plays a critical role in helping skin maintain optimal moisture retention, collagen and elastin levels, and skin thickness.
Triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, MD, FAAD, shares with HOLA! USA how to get to the root of EDS and target it by using products such as Emepelle, the first and only clinically proven skincare line to safely and effectively help address these skin changes non-hormonally.