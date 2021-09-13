MTV VMA’s 2021: Get the looks of Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Simone Biles, and Jennifer Lopez

Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Simone Biles, and Jennifer Lopez arrived at the MTV VMA’s 2021 looking stunning as usual. And although fans only the final result, our favorite celebs spend hours in the glam room.

Their team of professionals has the fascinating task of enhancing their beauty for the red carpets or any other event, and believe it or not, you can look like them at your next party.

Find below a breakdown of their looks, a complete list including the products they used, and a step-by-step guide.

Camila Cabello

©GettyImages



Camila Cabello attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Camila Cabello arrived at the VMA’s red carpet, rocking a bold glam matching her couture, color-blocking dress. Her makeup artist Patrick Ta, created a monochromatic eye, while her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, continued the drama with a chic extra long ponytail.

SKIN

©Hola



Camila Cabello MTV VMA‘s 2021 Skin products

Prep by cleansing the skin to allow the makeup to look the best it can. Start with a cleanser and exfoliator from La Mer to clean and brighten your skin for the foundation to lay smooth. Then apply La Mer intense eye balm under the eyes for added extra hydration.

To start the skin base, apply L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation with a dense brush to ensure the skin is fresh and dewy. Then take a damp beauty blender to full blended coverage for a nice natural finish.

To highlight and brighten the face, apply the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation two shades lighter than the base foundation under the eyes to bring light, then push the product in with a fluffy blending brush and beauty blender.

After the foundation and highlight, apply the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-Powder to mattify certain areas and allow the skin to still look dewy in all the correct places.

As for contouring, apply bronzer to the hallows of the cheekbones using a small contour brush to give some dimension to the face.

For blush, apply powder with a fluffy synthetic brush. Use the L’Oréal Paris Summer Belle “Blush Please” in the shade “Blushing In Riviera” to the apples of the cheeks.

For additional glow, work a few dots of the L’Oréal Paris True Match Glumi Lotion into the high points of the cheekbones and collar bones using a short synthetic brush, tapping the product into the skin. Follow by using a beauty blender to ensure complete blending and saturation of the product.

Finally spray the face with L’Oréal Paris Shake and Glow Mist to give your skin a naturally luminous finish while allowing the makeup to last all day.

EYES