Jennifer Aniston shares her favorite chocolate protein smoothie recipe

Jennifer Aniston is letting fans in on one of her favorite recipes: a chocolate protein smoothie.

After working with the brand multiple times in the past, the Friends actress recently became Vital Proteins’ chief creative officer. Along with this partnership comes some new recipes from Aniston, who has used VP’s products for years.

On Wednesday, September 1, the actress took to Instagram to share the secret to making her “favorite smoothie,” which includes ingredients like chocolate almond milk, a banana, and, of course, Vital Proteins’ Chocolate Collagen Peptides.

Recently sharing another version of the recipe with Well+Good, Anniston explained that she only indulges in healthy sweets, admitting that this smoothie has “made [her] life.”

“I have a sweet tooth, but only for really healthy things, so this [smoothie] has just made my life—it’s perfect and amazing,” she told the publication.

Jen went on to tell Byrdie that she will switch things up sometimes by throwing in a banana and handful of berries.

“The chocolate-flavored Vital Performance Protein is also made with collagen and is my latest obsession,” she said. “It’s so filling, and it tastes like I just indulged.”

This healthy lifestyle is nothing new for Aniston, who learned her disciplined habits early on from her mother.