Having joint pain or mood disorder? Here are five signs you may have leaky gut

According to Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor, and certified functional medicine practitioner, you may have a leaky gut if you experience digestive issues, skin conditions, bone, and joint pain, a mood disorder, or an auto-immune disease.

When the above-mentioned occurs, we tend to think of outside factors that could be impacting our bodies, like cold weather. However, this isn’t always the case, and sometimes what is causing the problem comes from within.

“A leaky gut is a condition where your small intestine is not efficiently acting as a barrier to toxins, infectious or inflammatory organisms, and partially digested food,” says Dr. Petersen. “A single layer of cells makes up the lining of your small intestine. That lining, when healthy, brilliantly ‘decides’ who and what may pass through it into your bloodstream and who or what should be contained due to its tendency to create ill health. When the integrity of that lining is compromised, ill health will result.”

What are some common signs of having a leaky gut? Here are five signs to look out for, according to Dr. Vikki Petersen

Sign #1: Auto-Immune Disease

Autoimmune disease is where your immune system mistakes a part of your body as something foreign that should be attacked. Considering 80% of your immune system is housed in your gut, it has been well established that a leaky gut is a common initiator of autoimmune disease due to the influx of substances (chemicals, toxins, infectious organisms) that are putting undue stress upon your immune system.

Sign #2: Digestive Issues

As mentioned above, a healthy small intestine ensures that food is properly digested and absorbed while simultaneously preventing any migration of substances that should not enter your bloodstream. A leaky gut cannot perform the above functions and can cause various digestive complaints, including bloating, gas, indigestion, constipation, diarrhea, IBS, acid reflux, and more.

Sign #3: Skin Conditions