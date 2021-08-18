What are the common causes of insomnia and how can we avoid it

Did you know that you could be getting 8 hours of “sleep” a night as recommended by doctors and still have insomnia? Most people think of tossing, turning, and staring at the ceiling for hours when thinking of insomnia. However, the definition is much broader.

“Insomnia is the inability to fall asleep, stay asleep, or feel rested upon awakening,” says Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor, and certified functional medicine practitioner. “Even if someone ‘feels’ as if they slept, if they are in a very light sleep or have a lot of interruptions in their sleep, it is still considered insomnia.”

The effects of insomnia can be reduced and, in most cases, stopped altogether. Here are Dr. Petersen’s top 5 common causes of insomnia and what to look out for:

Food Allergies or Sensitivities

Your immune system works at night when you are deeply asleep. It requires a stable blood sugar level to perform its activities. If you eat foods you are allergic to or sensitive to, your blood sugar will be erratic, resulting in food cravings and needing to eat more often. The unstable blood sugar will, during the night, result in a decreased melatonin level and a loss of deep sleep.

Hormone Imbalance

Melatonin is your sleep hormone, and you need it to be produced at normal levels to enjoy a sound sleep. Various lifestyle factors can interrupt melatonin production, including engaging in stressful activities at the end of the day, bright light before bedtime, the lack of a darkened and cool room in which to sleep, a heavy meal before bed, and more. The male and female sex hormones similarly need to be balanced to enjoy deep and restorative sleep. Diminished hormonal levels around the menstrual cycle during menopause and deficient testosterone in men (for various causes) tend to cause insomnia.

Hidden Infections