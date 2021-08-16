Hair Loss Awareness Month: Christina Milian and Nioxin wants to destigmatize postpartum hair loss

Contrary to popular belief, hair loss is not a problem that only affects men. Around 70% of women over 70 experience hair loss, and 40% experience hair thinning after menopause. Postpartum hair loss is also widespread and impacts up to 50% of women in the United States alone, including Christina Milian.

According to the New Jersey-born Afro-Cuban actress, singer, and songwriter, she noticed she was shedding a lot of hair between three to six months after giving birth. An experience that caught her completely off-guard. “I wasn’t expecting it when it happened because nobody ever told me about this,” she told HOLA! USA. “I was in the shower. I remember the day because I went from having full, beautiful, long hair to looking at my hair going through the drain.”

For the 39-year-old mother of three, losing her hair and not knowing the reasons caused an immense shock. “I didn’t know where it came from. And then, instantly, from that point on, it took a toll on my confidence. I couldn’t figure out if I were stressing out or what was wrong. I was having a perfectly happy pregnancy.”

Milian revealed that after having her first baby, she noticed that her hairline started to recede. “Especially in my temples. My hairline was going back, back, back, back. That’s when I first noticed my postpartum hair loss,” she recalls.

It is typical for men and women to shed a small amount of hair (around 100 strands) daily; however, according to Dr. Mona Gohara, hair loss or thinning occurs because pregnancy causes physiologic stress. “Hair loss is the technical term for telogen effluvium, a long and fancy name that means that 90% of the hairs on our head are in a growing phase and 10% are in the shedding phase,” she explains to HOLA! USA. “What happens after pregnancy is that they cycle shifts, so the shedding outpaces the growing.”

There’s also a difference between hair loss and shedding. Dr. Gohara explains there is an autoimmune form of hair loss, called alopecia areata, in which people “actually can get bald patches on the scalp.” However, shedding and hair loss, despite their differences, are considered alopecia across the board. “The trick is that when the hair is shedding, you can see the little piece of skin at the end of the hair —this it’s called a club — here you can see that it’s shedding at the root. Most of the time, this is more of a shed than another form of alopecia,” she notes.