Choose yourself first with OpcionYo: The first Latinx wellness platform created by Latina therapists

For some people saying that 2020 was a challenging year might be an understatement, yet, to put it into words, we can all agree that it has been stressful for everyone. Between the pandemic, political tensions, and injustices, it felt like if we hit rock bottom.

When the pandemic hit and quarantine became mandatory, mental health issues and substance use skyrocketed. According to the CDC 2020 statistics, 40% of U.S. adults reported their struggles with drugs, alcohol, food, and other disorders, including anxiety. Although these became increasingly common, more people decided to take control of their lives and reach out for help.

©Claudia Wolff on Unsplash





But are Latinos and Latinas speaking about their issues? Unfortunately, the stigma mental illnesses have in the Latinx community is deeply rooted. For most adults showing vulnerability or taking mental health breaks are signs of weakness, not to mention the fear of being labeled as a crazy person.

At HOLA! USA, we believe that suffering in silence is not the right way to push through life; therefore, choosing yourself first is the best option to free yourself and focus on your well-being. Although stats show that less than 50% of Hispanics with depression receive mental health care, the community should know that platforms like OpcionYo now exist to our benefit.

OpcionYo is the first online wellness service created by Latinas, empowering Latinos around the world to choose themselves every day through therapy, life coaching, and nutritional guidance.

Co-founder and CEO Daniela Sichel’s inspiration for OpcionYo began when she found herself without community support during the challenges of balancing her life as a Latina, therapist, mother, and immigrant.

“From my childhood in Venezuela to living and working as a therapist between the United States and Peru, I have experienced all the barriers limiting Latinos around the world from focusing on their mental and physical well-being,” says Daniela. “However, thanks to my life experiences, I was able to create a solution, and Latinos across the globe now have access to a community that allows them to choose every wellbeing every day through OpcionYo.”