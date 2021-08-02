Megan Thee Stallion dropped a collectible limited-edition makeup set in partnership with Revlon

The iconic American beauty brand Revlon brings the heat this summer with the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection. The makeup company and the Texas-native rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped a collectible limited edition 4-piece set.

The collection is curated by the award-winning music superstar and Revlon Brand Ambassador, marking Megan’s first collection for the company. The products will be available exclusively on StockX via DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method powered by the leading global e-commerce marketplace for consumers of current culture.

According to Revlon, they are the first makeup brand to launch a collection on StockX, leveraging the platform’s DropX model to bring its high-performance formulas to a diverse new audience.

The Hot Girl Sunset Collection only has 450 sets and will be available while supplies last. The kit features an all-new face and eye palette with Megan’s hand-picked sunset-inspired shades that glide on and blend flawlessly.

Megan’s original Hot Girl artwork on the packaging is inspired by her love of anime and her signature Savage style. High-drama faux lashes and Megan’s favorite shade of the ultra-shiny Super Lustrous lipgloss, renamed THEE GLOSS in her honor, raise the temperature even higher.

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Palette