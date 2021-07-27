Lindsay Lohan reveals her step by step beauty routine!

Lindsay Lohan is sharing her beauty secrets, detailing her step-by-step beauty routine and revealing the products she uses to keep her skin looking flawless!

The 35-year-old Hollywood star, who will make her long-awaited comeback in a new Netflix project, has taken to social media to explain what works for her skin and how she takes care of herself on a daily basis.

“Keeping my skin clean and fresh is so important to me and knowing what suits my skin is fun!” she admitted, adding that she also makes regular visits for cleansing facials to keep her skin “healthy and glowing.”

To start her day, Lindsay says she uses an Avène moisturizer, and because she has such a fair complexion, she always protects her skin with sunscreen from ISDIN. After this, the star applies her NARS concealer to even out her skin tone and then uses Westman Atelier’s bronzer and highlight for a touch of shimmer.

Lindsay finishes her beauty routine using color balm from Benefit Cosmetics to get her beautiful “pinkish lips,” and applies Givenchy Beauty’s Phenomen’eyes mascara, to get “ready for the day.”

The busy actress went on to include what she does after finishing her work for the day, revealing that she removes her makeup with Arcona face wipes and always washes her face with a Proactiv cleanser.

Finishing her routine, Lindsay applies some ISDIN‘s K-OX Eye cream and moisturizer again before going to bed for her beauty sleep.