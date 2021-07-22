Jennifer Lopez’s morning beauty routine takes her 5 minutes

Achieving Jennifer Lopez’s skin will require you to dedicate five minutes in the morning. The youthful superstar took social media to share her beauty routine with her fans.

The JLo Beauty founder posted a video on Instagram talking about her five-minute regimen. “Obviously, I have all my JLo Beauty products here,” Lopez says. “This is not staged; this is what it actually looks like every single day. This is how we do it.”

©JLo Beauty



“You’ve got to take care of your skin from the time you’re very young,” she says

The singer and actress start by cleansing her pores with That Hit Single Cleanser Gel-Cream Cleanser. “We developed this cleanser to really take off all of the dirt, oil, and excess makeup. I don’t know; even when I wash it the night before, sometimes I always feel like there’s a little in my hairline that I missed; there’s always something. So the morning cleansing is really, really important to set your face for the whole entire day,” she explained.

She rinses the cleanser with lukewarm water for the second step and dries her skin with a white towel. “You can probably see I have it in the shower, I have it by my tub, I have it everywhere!” she said, adding that it is her favorite.

JLo continued with “the secret ingredient” and apply That JLo Glow Serum. “You’ve got to take care of your skin from the time you’re very young,” she says. To finish, she applies sunscreen. “That is probably one of the things I did from a very, very young age that helped preserve my skin now,” she says. “Our sunscreen is a beautiful whipped texture; you can see it’s almost like whipped cream. I always say I wanted to attempt to taste it, but it’s not a good idea. I do not recommend that.”

And last but not least, Lopez finishes off taking That Inner Love Dietary Supplement. “As you all know, beauty is an inside job,” she states. “‘Beauty from the inside out’ is one of our mottos at JLo Beauty, and that is spiritually, emotionally, metaphorically, but also really, really practical.”

Watch her in action