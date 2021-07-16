Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 15, 2021
KYLIE BABY

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are ready to launch their new baby brand

Kylie Jenner is making sure her daughter Stormi follows her steps.

The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur is teasing the launch of her new brand  Kylie Baby and she is collaborating with Stormi for the official announcement.

Kylie previously posted a sweet photo of Stormi on Instagram, captioned “Bath time with @kyliebaby,” and although she didn’t give any details about the new brand, the new account has over 800,000 followers already.

 

Now the famous celebrity has posted a new Youtube video, revealing that Stormi has been testing out the baby products, and confirming that the first post was definitely about the upcoming line, as it showed the three-year-old enjoying a bubble bath.

“I just took this picture of Stormi and I was using some Kylie Baby products. I could post on Instagram and tease Kylie Baby,” Kylie shared, adding that the social media account “is not even ready,” even though it‘s verified.

The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit©GettyImages

Kylie says she hasn’t confirmed the official products included in ‘Kylie Baby’ and wants to surprise her fans with an unexpected launch, alongside Kylie Cosmetics’ chief brand officer Jen Cohan.

Stormi also seems to be involved in the launch and will probably make a special appearance, as she says her fans are obsessed with her.

“I know, it‘s crazy. People love Stormi though. She is a star. She’s the real star,” she said.

