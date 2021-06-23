Becky G’s Treslúce makeup line is not another random celebrity business

Becky G’s newest makeup brand is not another random celebrity business but a celebration of Latinx culture and art. As a second-generation Mexican-American, the global artist, actress, activist, and beauty maven, is introducing to the cosmetics world Treslúce Beauty, a line far from cultural appropriation that offers Latinos and Latinas high-quality products while keeping the community at the forefront.
For the star, makeup has been the best way to express her creativity. By the age of 15, Becky G was already an expert and became the youngest CoverGirl spokesperson. Immediately, her image and voice represented a generation of Latinx kids sharing her same passion.
As an adult, Becky decided to take one step further and explore the role of beauty entrepreneurism. Today, the community welcomes Treslúce Beauty with open arms knowing that they support a brand that carries the mission of uplifting and helping others by giving back in a meaningful way.
In an interview with HOLA! USA, Becky deep dive into the motivations behind her brand, what differentiates Treslúce from other celebrity makeup lines, and if she is using her business to create a parallel platform to promote mental health or begin a charitable foundation.
An artist through and through, Becky G is an authority in beauty and cultural innovator. It seeks to pass on her knowledge and love of makeup to all through innovative, conscious formulations. Becky is devoted to her family, fans, community, and social justice advocacy—using her platform to raise awareness around various social issues, including Black Lives Matter and DREAMers. She is proud of her raices, infusing them into everything she does.
Take a first look at Becky G’s Treslúce makeup line
TRESLÚCE I Am Palette
A luxurious collection of 18 mattes and shimmers, wrapped in a stunning illustration by artist Monica Loya, the I Am Palette is a touch of affirmation magic at every swipe. With vivid shades drawing inspiration from pottery to papel de fiesta, this palette is an homage to Becky G’s Mexican heritage.
Infused with Mexican blue agave sustainably sourced from Jalisco, Mexico, these rich, pigmented shadows offer a buttery soft, blendable, and buildable formula that serves up a unique smooth feel to each application.
Each shadow is named after some of Becky’s favorite affirmations in English & Spanish (i.e. Poderosa, Divina, Diosa, Hustle, Vibrant, Grateful) The palette includes a removable keepsake mirror tucked inside and a personal message from Becky. It’s also made from recycled paper with soy ink.
TRESLÚCE Intenso Liners
Enter the Treslúce’s mundo of color with these cruelty-free and vegan-friendly gel color pencils that come in a range of 15 shimmer and matte finishes, featuring vivid shades from pottery to papel de fiesta, that perfectly complements the I Am palette.
With a creamy and smudge-resistant formulation, these transfer-proof gel color liners glide on gently and deliver intense color for 13-hour wear. The Intenso Liners are multi-functional, which allow for use on lips and brows. Plus, they are ophthalmologist tested and safe for the waterline.
TRESLÚCE Like An Artista Brush Set
Unleash your inner artist and create bold looks with this Like An Artista brush set. The softest of bristles, these eight professional quality, vegan mix texture fiber brushes let you blend until your heart’s desire while creating bold and inspired looks.
TRESLÚCE Ilusión Premium Lashes
If the eyes are the gateway into our almas, Treslúce Beauty lashes are the invitation. From alluring to full-on drama, all will be hypnotized with the brand’s vegan 3D, 5D, and 6D lashes. Complementary to every eye shape, made with soft, synthetic fibers and reusable up to 15 wears.
Available in dimensional styles:
- 3D Sueño: Wake up from your sueños and put on these alluring 3D everyday wear, vegan, reusable lashes that will enhance your real lashes in the most natural-looking way.
- 5D Fantasy: Draw them into your fantasia with these fluffy, handmade, comfortable wear 5D lashes.
- 6D Deseo: Serve up deseos with this exquisite multi-layer, mega volume 6D lashes that will blow them away.
The brand also offers a TRESLÚCE Mi Tesoro Lash Case and a TRESLÚCE Super Fácil 2-in-1 Lash Applicator.