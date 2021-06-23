Becky G’s Treslúce makeup line is not another random celebrity business

Becky G’s newest makeup brand is not another random celebrity business but a celebration of Latinx culture and art. As a second-generation Mexican-American, the global artist, actress, activist, and beauty maven, is introducing to the cosmetics world Treslúce Beauty, a line far from cultural appropriation that offers Latinos and Latinas high-quality products while keeping the community at the forefront.

For the star, makeup has been the best way to express her creativity. By the age of 15, Becky G was already an expert and became the youngest CoverGirl spokesperson. Immediately, her image and voice represented a generation of Latinx kids sharing her same passion.

As an adult, Becky decided to take one step further and explore the role of beauty entrepreneurism. Today, the community welcomes Treslúce Beauty with open arms knowing that they support a brand that carries the mission of uplifting and helping others by giving back in a meaningful way.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, Becky deep dive into the motivations behind her brand, what differentiates Treslúce from other celebrity makeup lines, and if she is using her business to create a parallel platform to promote mental health or begin a charitable foundation.

Before announcing that you would be launching Treslúce Beauty, you’ve been testing and wearing the products in your music videos and several events. Can you please tell us how long you have been working on this brand? It feels like a long time and a short time because our release date already feels like tomorrow, so it‘s kind of scary. But, still, I want to say it’s been well over a year and a half that we’ve been like talking about it every single day. So it’s definitely been a lot of work. It’s been a long time, and it feels great.

I have your previous makeup collab collection here with me, and when it comes to packaging design, there’s a big difference. Can you please tell us what differentiates this collection from collaborations with other brands? I think [this collection] means so much more to our community. As I started to get older, I see our women not be the pretty face of a brand but to be the owner of a brand and be a brand creator. It is essential to see us as businesswomen. I think it’s bigger than just makeup. First and foremost, it is something that I really want to get out there because there are so many incredible Latinx brands out there, and I was ready to create a platform in the beauty space that can facilitate more space and more conversation, more collaboration. I was done being just the face of something. I wanted to really be the embodiment of the brand because I could name it The Becky G Cosmetics, but it is not about me, it is about us, about we, and that’s the biggest difference for me.

Your formulas also reflect something innovative. The use of Mexican blue agave. Does it have any properties? Yes! There are benefits to it, especially for the consistency of the shadow. It makes it so much smoother, and it lays nicer. It is also hydrating in the sense that it’s just very buttery, and it’s not tacky; it’s still dry and helps to achieve that seamless feel. I wanted to make sure that the color payoff was very true and an instant without having too much fallout.