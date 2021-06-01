Harry Styles is launching his own beauty and cosmetics line

Harry Styles is unstoppable! The Grammy winner and upcoming movie star is launching his own beauty line, focusing on cosmetics.

It was recently reported that the star filed documents in the U.K to start his beauty collection, describing the brand as “wholesale perfume and cosmetics,” under the company name PLEASED.

The 27-year-old acclaimed artist is listed as company director in the paperwork, alongside his longtime executive assistant Emma Spring.

Harry has shown his interest for fashion and beauty, collaborating with luxury brands like Gucci and showing his incredible sense of style on the red carpet and magazine covers.

Although details about the products on Harry’s beauty brand are yet to be revealed, fans are speculating about the possible cosmetics or fragrances.

Harry is definitely not the first celebrity to expand his brand with beauty and skincare products, now that many singers, actors and artists have launched their collections or are planning to do so, including Cindy Crawford, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Vergara, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.